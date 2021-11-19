UCLA vs. USC Week 12 Predictions

The crosstown rivalry is back.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) will play USC (4-5, 3-4) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Trojans have won five of the last six head-to-head, owning an all-time advantage of 49-37-2 over the Bruins since 1929. UCLA enters this year's game as a 3-point favorite.

All Bruins is making its picks for who will win, what the score will be and how the game will play out, courtesy of Managing Editor Sam Connon, contributing writer Benjamin Royer and special guest predictor, Claudette Montana Pattison from our sister site All Trojans.

Sam Connon, Managing Editor

Prediction: UCLA 38, USC 34

At this point in the season, the Bruins' identity is clear.

They can beat the teams they're supposed to, but can't compete with the ones they're looking up to.

UCLA's six wins have come against six teams with winning percentages of .400 or lower with a combined record of 19-42. Its four losses have come to four teams over .500 with a combined record of 31-10.

So for as concrete as things seem for the Bruins, the Trojans just so happen to fall into that gray area, with a winning percentage of 0.444 heading into Saturday.

The other telling sign for a UCLA victory on a week-to-week basis is how well quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson plays. It isn't 100% predictive, but across Thompson-Robinson's last 22 starts, the Bruins are 9-5 when he has a passer rating above 137.0 and 3-5 when he fails to reach that mark. USC again throws a wrench into that, though, since Thompson-Robinson put up passer ratings of 147.1 and 193.8 in two career starts against the Trojans but has lost both times.

The next marker for UCLA's chances of victory is rushing yards, as it is a perfect 5-0 this fall when it goes for over 220 yards and just 1-4 when it does not. The common theme for the Bruins' last two losses to the Trojans and their air raid is that Thompson-Robinson had to air it out a lot while the ground game was mostly secondary.

The last time UCLA beat USC, they committed to running the ball, and Joshua Kelley ended up with 289 yards. Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown – should the latter play – haven proven capable of putting up that kind of insane production before, so if Thompson-Robinson can complement their success on the ground with efficient passing and overall dynamism that will keep the Trojans on their toes, the Bruins should be able to outscore an opponent that is leaning on a first-time starter without the top receiver in the country to chuck it up to.

Benjamin Royer, contributing writer

Prediction: USC 34, UCLA 31

Since my first season watching UCLA sports in 2014, the Bruins have only come out on top against USC twice. There is very little hope for the Bruins in my mind, even if this matchup against the Trojans stands as their best opportunity to steal a win in years.

UCLA opened 3-point favorites for Saturday’s game at the Coliseum. Everything is trending in the Bruins’ direction early, but the announcement of freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart starting for the Trojans is actually a good sign for the cardinal and gold.

Kedon Slovis has taken the majority of snaps at quarterback this season, but Dart holds a slightly better passer rating at 139.8. Dart may not be the most impressive quarterback in the Pac-12, but the Trojans’ offense flows efficiently when he is under center. If the Bruins have to hold out hope for one factor, though, it would be that arguably the most explosive player in the conference, wide receiver Drake London, is unavailable.

London leads the second-closest Trojan in receiving yards by 610. He was their most relied upon option and now he is removed from the equation. This is where UCLA needs to attack with explosive plays of their own. The Bruins have threats such as receiver Chase Cota, receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Greg Dulcich, while the Trojans have less playmaking to counter the trio.

Both teams have been brutal defensively this season, and I am not sure who has the edge there. The Bruins are slightly better against the run, but the Trojans know they can trust getting yardage through the air anyways with defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro and assistant head coach Brian Norwood still unable to solve their season-long woes in the secondary.

The woes there will almost certainly continue and UCLA will be caught flat-footed from the start, throwing the Bruins into an early hole.

Brown may be unavailable Saturday, which could toss Charbonnet into the spotlight – something he has relished throughout his first and possibly final year in blue and gold. But in being the lone featured back, coach Chip Kelly's playcalling might get stale, and there's a chance the Trojans can find a way to bottle up the Michigan transfer.

Rivalry games are always important. Both teams treat this game as their Super Bowl, as they should, since it is a chance to etch your name in school lore.

But as close as the Bruins may come Saturday, the Victory Bell will return to the Trojans' campus still glowing in cardinal red.

Claudette Montana Pattison, All Trojans Football Beat Reporter

Prediction: UCLA 42, USC 26

This game will be an interesting one for the USC Trojans, who have struggled when playing at home this year. While many believe the 'home field advantage' serves as just that, an advantage, USC has visibly struggled when playing in Los Angeles, only winning two games at home this season.

But the stakes are high, as the Trojans continue to strive for bowl eligibility with three games left on their schedule. USC currently has four wins and needs two more to become bowl eligible, and a win against the Bruins would certainly help their cause.

The wildcard is all of this is the quarterback situation. USC veteran starter Kedon Slovis has yet to practice this week due to a lower leg injury, which will give freshman QB Jaxson Dart his first career collegiate start. Dart has shown moments of brilliance, but can he own the leadership role that comes with being QB1?

Another question mark is the Trojans' defense, which has had trouble stopping strong offensive opponents this season. Thompson Robinson, alongside UCLA's offensive weapons, could give the Men of Troy some trouble if they outplay Todd Orlando's unit.

Overall, I predict the UCLA Bruins regain possession of the Victory Bell after Saturday's game and come away with the win. Sure, it would be nice to see USC come away with a victory after the dramatic season they have endured, but interim coach Donte Williams will need both sides firing on all cylinders if they want to be successful against the Bruins.

