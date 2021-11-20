UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Scouting Report

The Trojans welcoming the Bruins onto their home turf this weekend aren't the same Trojans who bested the Bruins each of the past two years, and they aren't even the same Trojans they were a few weeks ago.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) will play USC (4-5, 3-4) on Saturday, having won just one of its last 11 games in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Clay Helton – who was 5-1 against the Bruins – was fired midseason, meaning this is going to be the first-ever matchup between coach Chip Kelly and interim coach Donte Williams.

Offense coordinator Graham Harrell is coming to the end of his third season in the position after rising up through the ranks under Mike Leach as a player and receivers coach at Texas Tech and Washington State. Todd Orlando is now on his sixth defensive coordinator job in the past 17 years, with his most recent stop before joining USC in 2020 being Texas.

So with the 2021 season and those coaches' histories in mind, here's a quick rundown of what USC might look like come Saturday night.

USC Offense vs. UCLA Defense

USC Passing Yards/Game: 304.7 yards

USC Rushing Yards/Game: 136.8 yards

UCLA Passing Yards Allowed/Game: 267.2 yards

UCLA Rushing Yards Allowed/Game: 127.1 yards

To make things very simple, the Trojans offense can really be summed up in two words: Air raid.

Harrell likes his teams to pass the ball, and that's exactly what USC has done over the past few years. The Trojans have had plenty of Heisman winners and NFL draft picks at the quarterback position in their long and storied history, but ever since Harrell took over, they're getting more production out of the position than they ever have before. That can be extended to games he's coached against the Bruins, as his offense put up 52 and 43 points against them the past two years while throwing for 429.5 yards per game.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis, who was the starter in each of those USC wins, is the Pac-12's leader in completions despite missing bits and pieces of several games. Those bumps and bruises will wind up costing Slovis a chance at beating UCLA three times in a row, however, and it will be true freshman Jaxson Dart getting the start Saturday.

Dart has a slightly smaller stature than Slovis, and he is the more mobile of the two. It isn't as if Dart is an dual-threat, but he can move around behind the line of scrimmage and keep the occasional read option.

Slovis has been good at bombing it downfield over the past three seasons, and Dart has already showed glimpses of being able to do the same this year. Dart actually has a better passer rating than Slovis in the three games he's played in this year, completing 61.7% of his passes for 589 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

The bulk of that production came in his collegiate debut against Washington State, a road game that took place just days after USC let Helton go. When Slovis left with an injury, Dart came in and threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns. Dart matched that performance a month later when he came in for the fourth quarter of a blowout win over Arizona, as he put up passer ratings of 156.6 and 154.2 in those two outings.

Dart stumbled his last time out against Arizona State, though, as Williams elected to go with a two-quarterback rotation in which he switched off drives with Slovis. Both quarterbacks wound up posting passer ratings under 90, and Dart was the worse of the two, completing just 47.1% of his passes and tossing a pick without a touchdown through the air.

Whether it was not being able to get into a rhythm or facing the best secondary he's faced all year, Dart looked off.

That kind of alternating isn't going to be in the cards Friday since Slovis has been ruled out, and this will be the first time Dart has ever had a full week of practice and gameplanning as QB1.

One thing that has changed since Dart put up big numbers against the Cougars and Wildcats is that he is now without receiver Drake London. Through seven and a half games, London had 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

With London out for the year with a right ankle injury, Greg Bryant Jr. and Tahj Washington have been left to make up for his lost production. The pair has combined for 836 yards and six touchdowns off 71 catches, and their similar physical profiles of 5-foot-11, 180 pounds make them almost interchangeable when it comes to play calling and lining them up outside or in the slot.

No London means no elite jump-ball threats downfield, but 6-foot-2 receiver Kyle Ford and 6-foot-5 tight end Erik Krommenho do bring enough size to the table and are being featured more in the air raid as of late.

The Trojans are also running the ball better than they have the past few years under Harrell, and a lot of that has to do with the emergence of Keaontay Ingram.

After averaging 111.6 yards per game the past two seasons, USC is putting up an average of 136.8 rushing yards per game in 2021. Ingram, who is also a threat in the passing game coming out of the backfield, is averaging 103.3 scrimmage yards per game all on his own, and he is capping off drives as well, tallying five rushing touchdowns.

Ingram has the speed and burst to find the right hole and get to it quickly, and he's averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Vavae Malepeai is the other back, and while his 30.9 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry this year are less impressive than Ingram's, he's still put up 247 yards on 5.6 yards per carry in three carry games against UCLA.

Creating holes for Ingram and Malepeai and protecting Dart is an offensive line made up of, from left to right, Courtland Ford, Andrew Vorhees, Brett Neilon, Liam Jimmons and Jalen McKenzie. Outside of the freshman Ford, the rest of the unit up front is all seniors, and that experience has shined through with their pass protection especially, which ranks in the top 15 in sack rate allowed.

USC's offense far outmatches the talent UCLA brings to the defensive side of the ball, and they'll hold the advantage schematically too. The only hope the Bruins have in slowing down this offense – slowing down being relative, considering how many points the Trojans have scored against them the past few years – is crossing their fingers that Dart crumbles under the pressure and doesn't have the chemistry or command of the offense making his first start with no London to fall back on.

USC Defense vs. UCLA Offense

UCLA Passing Yards/Game: 220.1 yards

UCLA Rushing Yards/Game: 209.4 yards

USC Passing Yards Allowed/Game: 233.3 yards

USC Rushing Yards Allowed/Game: 164.2 yards

The Trojans' defense has arguably just as much talent as their offense, but the production has come far from matching that under Orlando.

While USC had the No. 47 scoring defense in the country in 2020, it allowed 34.5 points per game across its last two contests after giving up 21.8 before that final stretch. It looked like the Trojans had turned things around when they limited San Jose State's top-tier offense to just seven points in the 2021 season opener, but they're allowing 31.6 points per game since and have given up 31-plus points in four straight contests.

It's not like the UCLA and USC defenses are going to be going head-to-head on the field at the same time, but for context, the Bruins' defense ranks No. 8 in the Pac-12 with 394.3 yards allowed per game and No. 7 with 5.7 yards allow per play. The Trojans' defense ranks No. 9 in the conference with 397.6 yards allowed per game and dead last with 6.3 yards allowed per play.

To be a worse defense than UCLA in bulk and count stats is one thing, but to consistently allow more explosiveness is an even worse sign.

On the ground, USC is allowing 93.5 rushing yards per game in its four wins and 220.8 in its losses. Those four wins came against teams that are currently averaging fewer than 140 per game, while the five losses came to teams that are currently averaging more than 140 per game.

The Bruins are well above the threshold at 209.4, meaning the Trojans are going to have to stack the box to have any chance at slowing down running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown, should Brown be healthy enough to play.

The first line of defense is at the line, and they haven't done much to prevent the run so far this season. Sophomore nose tackle duo Stanley Ta’ufo’ou and Tuli Tuipulotu have 7.0 tackles for loss between them, but half of those have been on sacks, leaving just 3.5 tackles for loss on run plays so far this season. Depending on the health of Nick Figueroa, either he or Jacob Lichtenstein will get the start at defensive end, and they too only have a combined 3.5 non-sack tackles for loss this season.

Even star edge rusher Drake Jackson, for all of his success getting to the passer with his 5.0 sacks, has been playing soft on the run.

The pass rush as a whole has been ineffective as well, despite Jackson's best efforts, as the Trojans rank No. 96 in the country with 1.78 sacks per game.

A big part of that has to do with the linebacking corps being almost completely irrelevant when it comes to getting into the pocket, as Kana'i Mauga's 1.0 sack on the season is the only one that USC has gotten out of the position group. Mauga is the team's leading tackler overall with 64, and he can play tough as well, with two pass deflections, one forced fumble and 4.5 tackles for loss on the season.

Joining Mauga as starting linebackers are Ralen Goforth and Raymond Scott, and all three are 6-foot-2 and roughly 240 pounds.

The second level boasts 6-foot-4 free safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and strong safety Chase Williams, who have combined for 82 tackles in 2021. Pola-Mao was a preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team member, but he is on pace to set career-lows in every major statistical category this season. As much physical talent as he still clearly possesses, Pola-Mao has been missing tackles and making poor reads in ways he hadn't done up to this point in his college career.

Neither starting safety has forced a fumble or interception so far this fall.

The corners have helped make up for that lack of playmaking over the middle, however. Nine Trojans have combined for 10 interceptions, which ranks third in the Pac-12.

No. 1 cornerback Chris Steele, a member of the preseason All-Pac-12 First Team, has one of those picks, along with a solid 6-foot-1 frame. Isaac Taylor-Stewart has another, and also brings 6-foot-2 length to the table. Neither have been shutdown guys this year, though, and the USC defense ranks in the bottom third of the Pac-12 in every major category.

Nickel back Greg Johnson has a pick-six and 2.5 tackles for loss to his name, while rotational defensive backs Jaylin Smith, Jayden Williams, Joshua Jackson Jr. and Xavion Alford have all had their brief moments as well.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's mobility should only lessen the effects of an already ineffective pass rush, as was the case against Colorado last week. As long as he doesn't throw up any jump balls for USC's opportunistic defense backs to pounce on, he is poised for an efficient day alongside whoever lines up with him in the backfield.

