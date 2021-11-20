UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Storylines to Watch

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) is scheduled to kick off its Week 12 game against USC (4-5, 3-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Bruins won their last game against Colorado coming off a bye after dropping two in a row to No. 3 Oregon and No. 23 Utah. The Trojans have been led by interim coach Donte Williams ever since firing Clay Helton back in September, and now they need to win two of their last three games in order to make a bowl game.

Heading into the Week 12 matchup, here are the most pressing questions we want to have answered by the final whistle.

Another track meet in the making?

The defenses have not quite showed out the last two times these two teams played.

In 2019, the two teams combined for 87 points and 1,183 yards when they went head-to-head. In 2020, they totaled 81 points and 993 yards.

USC comes into Saturday leading the Pac-12 in yards per game with 441.4 and UCLA is not far behind in fifth place with 429.5. The Bruins' and Trojans' defenses rank No. 8 and No. 9 in the conference in yards allowed per game, both coming in just shy of the 400 mark.

Just looking at the stats and trends, it really feels like both teams are going to rack up the yards and points in yet another crosstown shootout. The offensive and defensive coordinators return from last year's matchup, and in terms of overall production, not much has changed since then.

Not having Kedon Slovis and Drake London is going to mix things up for the Trojans, but given how UCLA has played against the pass under its current regime, Jaxson Dart could easily go for 400 yards and four touchdowns like he did in his collegiate debut against Washington State in October. Gary Bryant Jr., Tahj Washington and Kyle Ford still probably make up the best receiving trio in the Pac-12 even without London, and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has plenty of big-play experience throwing towards Kyle Philips, Kazmeir Allen, Chase Cota and Greg Dulcich.

The offensive weapons will be on full display Saturday, and they'll each have ample opportunity to show off their skills against lackluster defenses.

Can Zach Charbonnet shoulder the load?

Charbonnet is an NFL-level running back, from everything we've heard from scouts and sources who have kept an eye on him this year.

One thing he hasn't had to do so far, however, is be the de facto No. 1 back in UCLA's offense.

Charbonnet has had Brittain Brown alongside him in the backfield all year long, and the two physical, downhill runners have done a great job overall swapping in and out for each other. Running backs coach DeShaun Foster may not have Brown available in his rotation Saturday, though, as the former Duke transfer was not in uniform on the practice field as recently as Wednesday.

Now, Keegan Jones could wind up filling Brown's shoes, getting all the carries and catches he would have got if he had been 100%. That would seem like a waste of talent, though – sidelining Charbonnet was easily justifiable when the alternative was a veteran back like Brown with a similar running style and maybe even more strength.

Having Charbonnet and Jones split time 50/50 the same way Charbonnet and Brown have all season does not seem like a winning recipe. On paper, it would seem like trotting Charbonnet out on the field more than he has all season is the best option with Brown out.

Even in his Michigan days, when he was getting good reps and solid production, there was always a high-level alternative for the coaching staff to rotate with Charbonnet every now and then. Jones can take some snaps, for sure, but Charbonnet is going to have to be a true three-down back and get somewhere near 90% of the touches instead of the 55% he's used to.

The last time coach Chip Kelly leaned on one big back to lead the way against the Trojans, things turned out alright. Now it's time to wait and see if Charbonnet has what it takes to rack up 40 carries the way Joshua Kelley did en route to a win in 2018.

Can the Bruins still rely on Nicholas Barr-Mira?

Barr-Mira was very nearly the hero of last year's UCLA-USC game, hitting the go-ahead field goal with a minute left on the clock.

But instead of going down in history, his name was wiped out of the record books once the Trojans returned the ensuing kickoff into Bruin territory and scored the game-winning touchdown not long after.

One year later, the odds of Barr-Mira hitting a clutch, last-minute field goal with the game on the line seem to have been slashed drastically.

Barr-Mira missed just one field goal and one extra point in 2020, going 6-of-7 on his field goal tries in seven games. Through 10 games in 2021, Barr-Mira is 12-of-18 on field goals and has also missed two extra points.

This season started off looking very similar to 2020, as Barr-Mira opened the campaign a perfect 3-of-3 through three games and was 9-of-10 to start his career. Ever since then, though, the redshirt sophomore is 9-of-15 and has missed an attempt in six of his last seven games.

Barr-Mira has still yet to hit a field goal from further than 48 yards out at the college level, and his accuracy has waved on anything longer than a chip shot as of late. In a game in which every point is going to count, UCLA can't afford to leave three or six points on the board, or even one on an extra point.

Kicking is as much as mental game as it is a physical one, and it just seems like Barr-Mira is a bit off right now. He has the skill and the boot to hit anything within 50 yards with consistency, but that consistency has been shaken and he's going to need a real turnaround if the coaching staff is going to trust him again late Saturday.

The start of a new era or more of the same?

USC went 5-1 against UCLA with Clay Helton at the helm, regardless of whether it was Kelly or Jim Mora on the opposite sideline.

Kelly beat the Trojans in his first go at them back in 2018, but he has lost back-to-back crosstown rivalry games. This is Kelly's chance to avoid going 0-3 against USC in his last three tries, which might also help him avoid getting booted out of town early next week.

If Kelly, with his back up against a wall, needing a win to stay alive and keep his fanbase at least minimally invested, can't beat a Trojan team on a backup coach, backup quarterback and backup receiving corps, Bruin fans wouldn't be blamed for hiding in shame for an extended period of time.

Yes, said theoretical loss has a good chance of costing Kelly his job and a replacement would be in place not long after, but that kind of loss would linger regardless of who's wearing the headset next year. USC isn't a bottom of the barrel team, so it's not like it'd be a history-defining upset, it's just that this may be that program at its worst.

A "resurgent" UCLA team losing its greatest foe while they're still biding time to start their rebuild would be the topic of endless mockery in Los Angeles college football circles for at least the next year, and probably beyond.

A win for the Bruins may be the thing that keeps Kelly in place for a little while longer, and maybe he can ride that to a season-ending win over Cal and a bowl victory not long after. As messy as it would have been along the way, a nine-win campaign would be pretty solid and a good way of stepping up to fill the void left by the Trojans' failures.

While Kelly may not recognize the existence of momentum, kicking USC while it's down always means something, and perhaps that victory could be supplemented with the Trojans striking out on their coaching search.

There's still so many dominoes left to fall when it comes to the future landscape of the sport in Southern California, but it all starts with what happens on the field Saturday.

