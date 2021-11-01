All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game: Week 9 vs. Utah

To be completely frank, the Bruins were a total mess for the vast majority of their latest game against the Utes. As spotty of a team performance it was, however, there were some players who weren't all bad.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) visited Utah (5-3, 4-1) on Saturday and ended up losing 44-24. Taking a look at each unit individually, here are the three student-athletes who have earned the All Bruins UCLA Football Players of the Game awards.

Offensive Player of the Week: RB Brittain Brown

Yes, Zach Charbonnet was the one with the 30-yard touchdown run, but he looked as bad as he's looked all season across his other 10 carries.

Brown was the much more effective runner pretty much all night long though. While it may not show up on the box score, Brown did a much better job finding holes and cutting straight through them. Charbonnet, on the other hand, danced around in the backfield a ton and wound up losing yards or barely crawling back to the line of scrimmage.

It wasn't just Brown's relatively superior running ability that stood out, since he racked up career-highs with six catches for 53 receiving yards too, all without a single drop either. He was a great checkdown option for an inexperienced quarterback, and he racked up a team-high 98 yards from scrimmage as a result.

Brown has been knocked for not being a great receiving back in the past, but he completely tossed that narrative out the window this weekend. Even outside of the statistical production he put up, Brown was also wide open in the flat on several other occasions where he could have boosted those number further.

From his hands to his route-running – in addition to his smart and physical running – Brown really stood out as one of the few positives Saturday.

Also special props to said inexperienced quarterback, Ethan Garbers, who played a really solid game. He never really pushed the ball downfield until the Bruins were trailing late, so while he opened the game on an efficient note by completing 10 of his first 12 passes, he only mustered up 4.2 yards per attempt in the first half.

Garbers really came to life in the second half, and he wound up finishing the game with a 61.4% completion percentage, 265 yards and two touchdowns – plus his lone interception wasn't really his fault anyways.

It was a valiant effort, and one that inspires hope at the quarterback position for next season, but ultimately not quite as highly-graded as Brown's in our book.

Defensive Player of the Week: LB Ale Kaho

Without forcing any turnovers or making hardly any plays behind the line of scrimmage, the defense was hard to watch most of Saturday.

There was a key period in the middle of the game, following Utah scoring four-straight touchdowns to open the night, when UCLA only allowed seven points on the next five drives. The offense got the ball only down by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, and while things blew up again down the stretch, there was a brief moment of possibility for a comeback thanks to the defense not being that horrible.

A key player in that stretch was linebacker Ale Kaho, and it started when he broke up back-to-back passes on third and fourth down in UCLA territory, almost singlehandedly posting the defense's first stop of the night. Outside of being a momentum boost for his unit, Kaho contributed well from that point moving forward as well.

Kaho was as good at stuffing the run as he had been all year, and he even took down running back Tavion Thomas at the line of scrimmage to force a third-and-long when it was still a two-score game. Thomas had 6.7 yards per carry on the night, but Kaho met him twice in the second half an average of 2.5 yards past the line of scrimmage, and finished the tackles both times.

That performance came after a couple of bad bites on read options in the first half, and Kaho is far from exempt from the criticism directed at the defense for allowed 42 points.

The defense as a whole was so bad that this one is really a "best of the worst" kind of award, but give credit to Kaho and his teammates for at least putting in the effort when all seemed lost.

Special Teams Player of the Week: KOS RJ Lopez

The most consistent guy on special teams all year long was exactly that once again Saturday night.

Kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira missed another kick, even if it was close and from the high end of his range. Receiver Kazmeir Allen and striker Martell Irby each returned kickoffs, and both ended inside the 20 on attempts that seemed dead on arrival. Punter Luke Akers' two attempts went an average of 37.5 yards and neither made it inside the Utes' 35.

Lopez, on the other hand, did exactly what he needed to.

His first five kickoffs were all touchbacks. Lopez's sixth and final kick was a free kick after a safety, and while the onside safety punt didn't end up succeeding, it was one of the better attempts you could get out of that situation.

So yeah, not a lot of shining stars on special teams, much like the rest of the team.

