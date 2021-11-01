UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Postgame Takeaways

With a chance to take hold of first place in the division, the Bruins crumbled once again

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) lost to Utah (5-3, 4-1) 44-24 at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. The loss was one of their biggest of the past two seasons, and once again marked a failure to come through in a big moment against the Utes late in the year.

These are four of the biggest takeaways, narratives and questions to come out of Saturday's game.

Run defense torn to shreds

At this point, you really have to wonder if this Bruin run defense was ever actually any good.

Regardless of whether it fell off a cliff or finally showed its true colors, the production, scheme and fundamentals all just aren't there.

Defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro has now proven he knows how to let teams beat him on the ground and through the air. Entering Saturday, UCLA was allowing over 290 passing yards per game and under 100 rushing yards per game.

Utah rushed for 290 yards. That's right – they rushed for 290 yards. Running back Tavion Thomas had four touchdowns, a week after Oregon's Travis Dye put up four of his own.

The Utes, an above average offense, all things considered, came in with a game plan of running the ball and succeeded without much pushback. Utah knew UCLA had a statistically great run defense, and coach Kyle Whittingham decided he would go right at the Bruins anyways.

If a team can absolutely rob you of your strength and turn it around to where it becomes your biggest weakness, that's when you know something is really wrong. Wrong with the scheme, wrong with the matchups, wrong with the game plan, wrong with the execution – all of it.

Teams are not afraid of UCLA. They aren't afraid to throw on them, they aren't afraid to run on them, it doesn't matter. Opponents come into games with the Bruins knowing that whatever they're going to try is probably going to work, and so far this season, they've been right almost every time out.

Now that everyone knows the floodgates have opened on the ground, expect others to come into the Rose Bowl extremely confident and creative. After all, who's going to stop them, a defense run by Jerry Azzinaro?

Garbers shows real promise

A must-win road game is always going to be a tough situation for first-time starting quarterbacks to be tossed into.

Although the team didn't get that elusive win against the Utes, that doesn't fall completely on Garbers, who had one of the best debuts in quite some time and sparked some hope for the next era.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was hurt against Oregon and ruled unavailable sometime before kickoff against Utah on Saturday, has played really well for UCLA this season. Even while getting battered and beaten, he managed to cut down on turnovers and improve as a ball-carrier, among other things.

The Bruins' offense didn't get better with Garbers starting in place of Thompson-Robinson, but it came far from falling off a cliff as well.

Garbers racked up 265 yards on 27-for-44 passing, hitting tight ends Greg Dulcich and Michael Ezeike for touchdowns as well. Garbers was throwing a really good ball all night, and he looked confident once he started throwing over the middle and pushing the ball in the second half with UCLA down big.

On the ground, Garbers picked up 50 rushing yards taking out the two sacks he took, and he did a nice job moving around behind the line of scrimmage overall.

Is Garbers the next Josh Rosen? No, but he doesn't have to be a superstar prospect or big name in order to give the Bruins what they need at that position.

Is Garbers the next Thompson-Robinson? As much as Kelly wants to praise Garbers' athleticism, he isn't the all-around threat Thompson-Robinson is, but that is completely ok.

Garbers is his own guy, and from what we've seen out of him so far, that's a guy fans are going to enjoy watching for the next season or two. Maybe Garbers won't lead the team to 10 wins due to surrounding circumstances, but he'll have solid fundamentals, a good arm and a winning mentality.

What is the deal with the offensive line?

Right tackle Alec Anderson being ruled out just before kickoff Saturday stung about as much as you'd expect losing an starting starting tackle to sting.

With Anderson unavailable, Jon Gaines II moved from right guard to right tackle and Atonio Mafi got the start at right guard. Mafi has played some right guard earlier in the year but had almost exclusively been playing left guard for the previous three games.

His inexperience at the position showed, as a clear miscommunication led to Mafi going for the wrong pass rusher and completely whiffing on his man in the fourth quarter, leading directly to a sack and safety that all but ended the comeback for UCLA.

It was a poor play, obviously, but it's not like it was the only mishap for the Bruins up front over the past few weeks.

The offensive line was supposed to be the most experienced, deepest, arguably best unit on the entire team, and they've now had two really rough games back-to-back. Center Sam Marrazzo getting hurt against Stanford didn't help, and neither did Anderson's recent injury.

Now there are guys playing out of position, and overall, things aren't going great in pass protection or run blocking.

The six tackles for loss by Utah are a far cry from Oregon's 14 a week ago, but 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground is not going to get the job done for this UCLA team. The offensive line looked dominant through two weeks, only to look average since as running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown have had relatively few standout games in Pac-12 play.

Garbers, like Thompson-Robinson before him, was running for his life Saturday. The Bruins have already had one quarterback go down after taking one too many hits, and they can't afford to lose another.

Something needs to change

As the cliche goes, "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

It's year four. Not only of Kelly, but of Azzinaro too.

Three-plus seasons into their tenure at the top, the Bruins are exactly where they were when they first arrived. A team struggling to make bowls, struck in place and routinely unable to come through in the biggest moments.

UCLA has essentially had its Pac-12 title chances erased by Utah for three out of those four seasons now.

The Bruins' loss to the Utes in 2018 technically didn't mathematically eliminate them, but it brought their title chances down close to zero before they were finished off a week later. The same goes for 2021, with UCLA now boasting just a 0.4% chance to win the South division.

In 2019, Utah actually concretely eliminated UCLA, again in Salt Lake. The only reason the Utes weren't able to do so in all four years of the Kelly era so far is because they didn't face off in 2020 due to COVID-19 issues.

This isn't just a cycle with Utah, though – it's an overall problem.

Kelly was supposed to take the Bruins to another level. Even if he couldn't recreate his Oregon days, at least he could get UCLA further than Jim Mora did.

Through 40 games, Kelly is 15-25. Mora's winning percentage in Westwood is nearly double Kelly's, and that's with the two losing seasons tacked on at the end. Mora racked up 37 wins in his first four years, while Kelly has just a fraction of that.

Kelly has not done enough to bring UCLA back to national respectability, let alone a Rose Bowl. Part of that has to do with keeping Azzinaro despite all the film, stats and fans begging him to do otherwise, and part of it has to do with him just not being enough.

If UCLA loses to Colorado coming off its bye, expect Kelly gone the following Monday morning.

