UCLA vs. Utah Week 9: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins' Wire-to-Wire Loss to Utes

SALT LAKE CITY — It looked ugly from the start for the Bruins, and it didn't get much better.

The #FireChip crowd is louder than ever, and the #FireAzzinaro crowd is – well, just as loud as they've been for the last two years, pretty much.

UCLA football (5-4, 3-3 Pac-12) lost to Utah (5-3, 4-1) by a score of 44-24 late Saturday night in Salt Lake City. A win would have vaulted to Bruins into first place in the South division, so even with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson out, there was enough on the line for fans to expect an all-out showing by everyone else on the team.

And then the Utes scored a touchdown on their first drive.

And then they scored a touchdown on each of their next three drives as well.

The Bruins' offense had at least been moving the ball well to that point, though, so it didn't start off as a blowout.

Quarterback Ethan Garbers completed his first five passes in his first career start, and although a botched snap forced UCLA to kick a field goal early, the next drive ended with a much more successful conversion. Running back Zach Charbonnet, who averaged just 3.5 yards per attempt on the rest of his carries, busted out a 30-yard touchdown on fourth down to make it a 14-10 game.

Utah answered with its third touchdown, and then a tipped pass turned into an interception for Garbers. If that pass had fallen incomplete, Garbers' passer rating would have been 127.0 and right on par with his counterpart's, Cameron Rising, who was essentially a game manager and didn't need to do much through the air in order to lead the Utes to score over 40 points on the night.

Rising, running back TJ Pledger and running back Tavion Thomas had a combined 32 carries that went for 284 yards and five touchdowns.

Garbers led a couple of touchdown drives and made it a 35-24 game at one point, and the defense even stepped up to make a few stops. The fourth quarter comeback necessary to win was actually smaller than the one UCLA almost made against Oregon last weekend, so it was still in the cards.

Garbers wound up getting sacked by an unimpeded defender for a safety, and then Utah finished things off with another rushing touchdown to all but end it.

Outside of just the run defense, there was a general consensus among fans, reporters and personalities that enough was enough. People had called for Kelly and Azzinaro's jobs before, but not as unified and level-headed as they did Saturday.

It was UCLA's biggest loss of the year in what could have been its biggest win of the year, and Kelly left Salt Lake City with a 15-25 record since getting to Westwood.

The bye week could give the team a chance to recover from back-to-back losses on the national stage, but instead, fans may take that time to dissociate themselves from the team and get ready for basketball season instead.

