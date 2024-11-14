Veteran Quarterbacks Will Look to Lead Their Teams to Victory in UCLA-Washington
The UCLA Bruins are riding a three-game winning streak, which has seen them flourish in all aspects of their game. From offense to defense to timely field goal attempts and successes, the Bruins have brought their overall season record to a game under .500 at 4-5.
The Bruins will send out their quarterback, Ethan Garbers, to match up against the Washington Huskies' defense. On the other side, the Huskies' offense will be led by their star quarterback and one of the best in the nation, Will Rogers.
Both quarterbacks are in their final collegiate seasons and have been electric for their programs so far this season. With similar records, the Huskies will look to get a game over .500 with a win against the Bruins, while the Bruins look to defeat the Huskies to get back to even on their season.
Garbers has 1,906 passing yards, 162 completions in 250 attempts and 12 passing touchdowns on the season. In the Bruins' recent three-game win streak, Garbers has averaged 268.3 passing yards.
All eyes will be on how the quarterbacks perform, and in their recent games, both men have been strong for their respective squads.
Garbers had the best game of the season when the Bruins began their winning streak with a 35-32 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. In that game, Garbers had 32 completions in 38 attempts, 383 passing yards and four touchdown passes.
While Garbers has looked his best on this three-game stretch, his quarterback counterpart, Will Rogers, has also been very effective for Washington.
Rogers will enter Friday's game against UCLA with 2,343 passing yards, 207 completions in 290 attempts and 13 passing touchdowns. He has a 71.4% completion rate in his passes, which is much higher than Garber's completion rate, which comes in at 64.8%.
Rogers, during his college career, has 14,658 passing yards, a 69.6% complete rate and 107 passing touchdowns over five years. Garbers, during his college career, has 3,641 passing yards, 317 completions, 27 passing touchdowns and a 139.7 passer rating.
While Rogers's numbers jump off the page compared to Garbers, Garber has seen the most playing time of his collegiate career during the 2024 season after being behind other UCLA quarterbacks. Whereas Rogers was Mississippi State's main quarterback during his tenure with the team.
The two quarterbacks will meet on Friday when UCLA hits the road to take on Washington.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.