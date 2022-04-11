WATCH: UCLA Football Defensive Coordinator Bill McGovern on Evaluations, Spring Camp
The Bruins' new defensive coordinator made his first public media appearance since leaving the Chicago Bears to join the program.
UCLA football defensive coordinator Bill McGovern spoke to reporters after practice Monday morning. McGovern talked about how he’s evaluated the players midway through spring camp, the changes he’s made to the defense, his first impressions of the Murphy twins and Azizi Hearn and the importance of veterans.
