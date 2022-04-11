WATCH: UCLA Football Defensive Coordinator Bill McGovern on Evaluations, Spring Camp

UCLA football defensive coordinator Bill McGovern spoke to reporters after practice Monday morning. McGovern talked about how he’s evaluated the players midway through spring camp, the changes he’s made to the defense, his first impressions of the Murphy twins and Azizi Hearn and the importance of veterans.



Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated