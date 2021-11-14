WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA’s Comeback Victory, Bowl Eligibility

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke to the media following a victory over Colorado on Saturday night, touching on securing bowl eligibility, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s confidence and the Bruins’ second-half turnaround.



CHIP KELLY

AFTER BYE WEEK, 10 POINTS AT HALFTIME, WHAT’S WITH SLOW START?

Love the positive question right off the start. We were just off balance a little bit, we had a couple of calls go against us, a long touchdown run by Zach that got called back, a touchdown to Kam that got called back, so it was just getting on the right page, so we felt confident going into halftime, there weren’t a lot of adjustments, it was just, we’ve got to play our game and I think in all three phases we played our game in the second half.

DRENCHING?

We do that after every game that we win.

DON’T REMEMBER SEEING DRENCHED SHIRT?

Take a look at some pictures after some other wins. It’s the same. We pour water on everybody after every win. It’s awesome.

NEVER BROUGHT TOWEL IN?

Yeah because I wasn’t sanitary before and I apologize. Now I’m being sanitary, so.

BOWL-ELIGIBLE?

Yeah, I’m just happy for our players. They love each other and we love them, um, it’s a really close-knit group and we’re not done at the end of the season, we get to play one more game, so we’ll talk about it a little bit on Monday when we get back with these guys but we actually didn’t talk about it at all in the locker room. They have their own routine after games that’s pretty fun, so I didn’t want to screw around with that.

OUTSCORED 37-0. WHAT CHANGED?

Again, like I said, we were off a little bit, we had two big penalties that took away huge gains for us—the long run by Zach and the play by Kam, but we felt confident we could move the ball pretty good in the first half and we just settled down and stayed out of the penalty deal and we felt like we’d be good and we had a couple of times in the first half where we had some unblocked guys come at the quarterback, but we knew he was an athletic kid and can move around a little bit and I think we did a better job of containing him in the second half. So credit to our guys for responding and then we had a huge kicking game deal when you talk about how the kicking game can really influence things, I thought we were close in the kickoff game today, I thought Kaz really hit some things today, and then I thought Kyle did a really great job on that punt return, so.

USED 12 MINUTES AT HALFTIME, INTENTIONAL?

No, we do that every week. We’re always the first team out on the field and we have the same routine every single week, so.

FIRST TEAM, BUT THIS WAS SHORTER THAN USUAL?

Congratulations, I guess? Is there an award for that? ALL RIGHT. So we make our adjustments, we know where we’ve got to go and we want to get back out. This team loves to play, so, you know, not a lot of time. Well done is better than well said, so we live by that.

BOWL ELIGIBLE FOR SENIORS?

Yeah, you know, I think it’s awesome for those guys and the fact that they get to play in another game. The great part about this is what you earn and they’ve earned it, so very proud of them in terms of what they’ve done but we’re not done, we still have two regular-season games to go and they’re really important games for us, so our focus and attention when we come back on Monday, we’ll do the same thing during the week, we prepare during the week, we compete on Saturdays and then we learn, so we’ll go back over the tape, we’ll learn and then we’ll start our preparation for our next opponent.

DORIAN’S CONFIDENCE TO COME BACK AFTER INT

Dorian’s an awfully confident young man and deservedly so. He’s worked so hard at it. I said it before, I don’t know if I’ve been around a tougher kid than him, what he’s been through so far this year but that happens. So our whole mindset is so what, now what. Let’s move on to the next play and he really epitomized that. I though the played outstanding today and we’ll go back over the film and see well, what can we help. We’ll see corrections and things like that. But he was critical with his legs today and he was critical throwing the ball, being able to push the ball down the field a little bit. They were crowding the line of scrimmage a little bit so we had to back him up a little it and I think he did a really good job with it.

RUN DEFENSE FINALLY FIGURED ITSELF OUT IN THE SECOND HALF, CHANGES?

They don’t — we didn’t really [do] much scheme-wise. We kind of stayed in the same things, but I thought we did a better job in our run fits, we did a better job tackling in the second half.

YOU’VE HAD COLLAPSES BEFORE, SHOW GROWTH TO PUT TOGETHER A GOOD SECOND HALF

Yeah, the good part for us is we put to bed anything that happened in the past and we always live in the present. There was never any talk about what had happened in other games or other things because every day is a different day so it’s what the next half, what do we have to do and this group’s unbelievable. They live in the present. And sometimes it’s tough. It’s tough for them at their age. We preach that all the time, but they get bombarded from the outside, social media, coverage about things that happen in the past. You can’t do anything about things that happen in the past. You just have to learn from them. So we’re always going to try to stay in the present. It’s challenging at times, challenging for all of us at times, but if you want to live a happy life, you gotta live in the present. Living in the past isn’t a lot of fun so we try to stay away from that.

MOMENTUM FOR USC

(Laughs) Ben, do you want to answer that one? BEN: NONE

CHIP: Again, about living in the present. If you think you can kick your feet up because we had a really good second half against Colorado, that’s not what it’s all about. The challenge is always ahead of you. And that’s the fun part about it. We got a bunch of guys that are hungry. Their first comment a week ago and I said this when we came back during our improvement week, we didn’t have a game, is they wanted to play. They were kind of pissed that we had a bye. They wanted to play a game. This team loves to compete. We’re fortunate that we got a big one coming up this week so they’re excited about the next opportunity and that’s kind of what we talk about all the time. We’ll learn from this because there’s obviously some things we’ll see on film and tape and we’ll make some corrections as we get through Monday’s training session and then we got to start that preparation again. We’re excited about that. And the cool part is we don’t just have two games left now, we have three games left and they deserve them. That’s the cool part about the process, is that they’ve earned and you gotta earn the opportunity to get that and this group has and that’s why I’m really happy for those guys.

EARNING BOWL ELIGIBILITY NOW REMOVES DISTRACTION FROM USC WEEK

I don’t — I couldn’t tell you that. That’s a good question for them. But we didn’t talk about it. We didn’t treat it as a distraction, at least that’s how it’s being presented to them. Obviously, they live lives themselves, they got phones so they read everything. If you’re a college football player, you know you gotta get to six and maybe (MISSED A FEW WORDS) I didn’t notice anything from a practice standpoint and it wasn’t one of our marching deals. We play because we love to compete. We don’t play — and I’ve said this before. The great thing about this game is we don’t play for what you get from it. We play for what this game allows you to become and that’s what the process is all about for us and that’s what we will continue to harp on.

