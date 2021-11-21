WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Beating USC, Performance in All Three Phases

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talks to the media after beating crosstown rival USC 62-33 on Saturday, highlighting the play of quarterback Dorian Thomspon-Robinson, the Bruins’ record-breaking offensive performance and the surprise contributions of a couple walk-ons and returning veterans.



Say anything to Dorian to settle him down after the first two picks?

We talked coming into the game about not flinching, we knew that we were going to get their best shot and just being resilient—and I think this is a really resilient group—you know, a week ago we were down 20-7 to Colorado and scored 37 straight to win 44-20, you know, it’s a credit to those guys, the game of football, and I’ve said it a long time ago, it’s not perfect, but it’s a game of resiliency and I think that was on display today with this group.

O-line give Dorian endless time?

Yeah, I thought our offensive line did an outstanding job today protecting Dorian in the pass game and that allowed us—they were crowding the line of scrimmage early in the game but we were fortunate to get the ball over the top, two to Kaz that were huge for us, Dulcich had a big one, Mike Ezeike on one, that was part of our design going into the game but credit our offensive line for giving Dorian the protection to find those receivers.

Dorian have one of the top performances you've seen from one of your QBs?

Yeah, I mean, he’s a special player and I’ve said it since the beginning, you know, I love the kid, he’s as tough as they come both mentally and physically and that was just on display today.

Something you saw in kickoff coverage?

You know, we’ve been close, if you’ve watched our games this year there’s a couple of times where he broke one early in the year and I think it was a 73-yarder, but we felt like we’ve got a good design and we’ve got some guys that really take a lot of pride in it because they know if they get on their blocks that Kaz can take one home and we were just hoping—they’ve got a really good kicker, a lot of times they almost kicked out of the end zone, so you don’t get a chance to return it, but if they gave us an opportunity to return, we were hoping to get it, and I think everybody knew what we were hoping for and it panned out. I thought Kaz played outstanding today.

Fenea touchdown?

Yeah, you know, Ethan’s a super senior that came back for his sixth year, he’s given everything to this football program—everything you want in a Bruin football student-athlete is Ethan, he’ll graduate and be a double Bruin, he’s got an undergrad degree, he’s got a grad degree, he was really playing well for us and then he hurt his wrist, thought he was done for the season but he wasn’t, he elected to have surgery and come back and play this year and to finish it off that way for that kid was just awesome, he’s a special, special young man.

Scored most points ever for a UCLA team against USC?

I’m not into comparisons and I don’t know what other people did in the past; I know there’s a lot of really, really good football teams that played here at UCLA and any time you can come to the Coliseum and win a football game is what it’s all about whether it was 6-2 or 66-to-whatever it was—I don’t the final, that’s not what we’re about. We’re about finishing off, being resilient, and that’s the thing that I’m most impressed with today regardless of how many points were on the board.

Zach Charbonnet carrying the load and not getting fatigued?

Nah, he wasn’t, I’m with you. Our entire team, we get stronger in the second half, I think it’s a credit to how they train, it’s a credit to what these guys do and how we practice and what our training methodology is, these guys have bought into it hook, line and sinker and we are a really strong team, you look at it last week, we were down 20-7 and then scored 37 straight points and the same thing here and that’s why being resilient, not flinching in the face of adversity, is what this program is built on and it was on display today, so if we had to go another quarter than this group would go another quarter. They’re just so fun to coach, it’s a special group of young men.

Is Kaz the next De'Anthony Thomas?

Oh, I gotcha, yeah. Yeah, Kaz is special, you know, and he’s really getting comfortable being a receiver. With Brittain down, he actually played a lot more at running back this week in training because we didn’t know what our depth behind Zach was going to be, especially if Brit was going to be out, and we found out Brit couldn’t go today, Kaz would have to play some running back too, he really is starting to get into that role and we needed him today—we needed the kickoff return, we needed the two long touchdown passes, I think he’s starting to get really comfortable out there and that’s a good thing for the Bruins.

Martin Andrus was a team captain for you guys today. How important was it for him to get in?

It was awesome. He has worked so hard it at his rehab and to have the injuries that he's had in the way he persevered, you're talking about a resilient young man, Martin is that and our players love him, coaches love him. He's special. I was so excited to tell him that he was gonna be a captain today in the Coliseum and lead us out there. And then to get him in the game. And watch him start to get back on the field because well, I've seen him on the side and I know how hard he works. And that's kind of what it's all about, you know, to help these guys. Our job as coaches is to create an environment where they have an opportunity to be successful. And then get out of the way and then do it and Martin has done that so it was really cool to have him back and we're excited that we got at least two more games and you know, we got Cal and then we got a bowl game.

When did he find out about being a captain?

No, we told him this morning.

Do you take any personal satisfaction from this win and do you think this win saved your job?

Um, I always take personal satisfaction in every win. As coaches you watch the players put the work in I during the week and what it is what it means for them. So for them to go out on Saturdays prepare they way they prepared all week long and then the way they prepared to see it come to fruition on a Saturday is just an awesome deal so we were really really excited you know as a group you look at the enthusiasm and the energy and juice this team has, they are a lot of fun to be around.

Do you think this win saved your job?

I don't know.

Seven wins and bowl game, thoughts?

Any time you get an opportunity to win, we don't talk about numbers. So it's not that we got the sixth win, seventh win or eight. You know, we live in a submarine every week, you know, and we go down Periscope, we prepare for where we're going to play and then we go play and then that's it. So, you know, we're not writing a story here. It’s about how we compete on Saturdays, and then we go back and learn from those experiences. In the meanwhile, you know, it's an evolution that will go on and on and on and on and on. But we don't have any time to sit back and say we won seven this week. And I've said it a lot.

Dorian getting a signature win as a senior in this series?

Yeah, again, I'm not writing the story, you know, so I hope his signature win is next week and I hope he has a signature win in the bowl game and I hope we continue to grow and evolve as a group. We don't have time right now to sit back and wax nostalgic over what this means in the grand scheme of things and I don't think that way. I'm not as creative as you guys are. You guys were a lot better at the prose part of it. So you guys can pen something really cool to me, and I'll read it to those guys when the season's over.

Thoughts on Dorian going over and autographing the hat?

I did not see that. I just heard that. I didn't see it. So I can't say anything. A lot of crazy things happen in sports.

What about your two penalties?

I did not have two penalties, I had one penalty .

First sideline call wasn't on you?

That was not on me, no.

Going for two at 48?

Yeah, we wanted three possession game and it creates three 8's equal 24. It was an analytical decision. We weren't trying to run anything up or do anything like that. If you make it three eighths, it is really difficult with 6:45 left. We calculated in our head that it would take 16 plays for us to get back on the field. And so if we could get back on the field, even though they scored one out of eight, then they're still down 16 that mathematically, we if we got that two point conversion, we didn't think that they would have an opportunity to back in all of our decisions to go for two are based on analytics. So we kind of crunched the numbers real quick on the sideline. You can't have any math out there, I almost have to take my shoes off to count my toes because we read somebody where we were but trying to get to it but we were trying to get to 24 Well, if you get to 24 That's three eights. And we felt like at that point in time by the time you know that even if they got three touchdowns and three two point conversions, it would still be a tie. So that was really what the decision was made from that standpoint.

Prepare like every game is your Super Bowl, but do you celebrate a crosstown rivalry win differently?

It may be for the players, but not for me. I was thinking about Cal to be honest with you trying to see what the score was in that game and you know what Justin did was I know his team's been banged up and how many people playing those other things but I was as we were walking off the field my thoughts were towards Cal.

