WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA’s Returning Talent, Coaching Changes

The Bruins have six new coaches on the staff with Kelly returning for year five in Westwood.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media prior to practice Thursday morning. Kelly talked about how the Bruins have looked at the start of training Tuesday, the return of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, turnover on the offensive line and the format of UCLA’s spring practice schedule moving forward.

