WATCH: Chip Kelly on UCLA’s Returning Talent, Coaching Changes
The Bruins have six new coaches on the staff with Kelly returning for year five in Westwood.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media prior to practice Thursday morning. Kelly talked about how the Bruins have looked at the start of training Tuesday, the return of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, turnover on the offensive line and the format of UCLA’s spring practice schedule moving forward.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue