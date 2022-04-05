WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football Personnel, Filling Roles and Holes

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to reporters before practice Tuesday morning. Kelly broke down what he expects out of young running backs Tomarion Harden and Deshun Murrell, gave availability updates on some of the missing faces from spring ball and shared how the new defensive staff is organized in terms of decision making and terminology.

