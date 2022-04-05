Skip to main content
WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football Personnel, Filling Roles and Holes

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football Personnel, Filling Roles and Holes

Kelly broke down what it’s been like for the Bruins with so many new coaches on staff.

Kelly broke down what it’s been like for the Bruins with so many new coaches on staff.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to reporters before practice Tuesday morning. Kelly broke down what he expects out of young running backs Tomarion Harden and Deshun Murrell, gave availability updates on some of the missing faces from spring ball and shared how the new defensive staff is organized in terms of decision making and terminology.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17220347
Men's Basketball

Report: UCLA Men's Basketball Part of Loaded 2023 Maui Invitational Field

By Sam Connon3 hours ago
IMG_3330
Men's Basketball

Elite Class of 2023 Recruit Kwame "KJ" Evans Jr. Lists UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 5

By Sam Connon17 hours ago
USATSI_2155448
Men's Basketball

Connon: No, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is Not the G.O.A.T. Over UCLA's John Wooden

By Sam Connon18 hours ago
4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
Men's Basketball

‘Bleav in UCLA': Looking Back at the Bruins' Season, Coach K vs. John Wooden Debate

By Sam ConnonApr 4, 2022
_NE2SY8g_400x400
Football

Class of 2023 Linebacker Siale Esera Picks Up UCLA Football Offer

By Sam ConnonApr 3, 2022
28D45FBD-5E97-4401-957A-E27A1E0B9B19
Football

WATCH: Zach Charbonnet on Return to UCLA Football, Goals For 2022

By Sam ConnonApr 3, 2022
47A0AA4A-B7C2-48AE-B5D4-E803CD62E502
Football

WATCH: UCLA Running Backs Coach DeShaun Foster on Zach Charbonnet, Spring Practice

By Sam ConnonApr 3, 2022
395DE428-2667-4A6E-89D8-2C8FBCA87530
Baseball

UCLA Baseball Clinches Series Win Over Oregon After Tight Finish

By Benjamin RoyerApr 2, 2022