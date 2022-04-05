WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football Personnel, Filling Roles and Holes
Kelly broke down what it’s been like for the Bruins with so many new coaches on staff.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to reporters before practice Tuesday morning. Kelly broke down what he expects out of young running backs Tomarion Harden and Deshun Murrell, gave availability updates on some of the missing faces from spring ball and shared how the new defensive staff is organized in terms of decision making and terminology.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
Scroll to Continue