    • November 17, 2021
    WATCH: Chip Kelly Previews UCLA-USC Matchup, Trojans Offense Without Drake London
    Publish date:

    November 17, 2021

    The Bruins' coach talked about how he helps his team emotionally prepare for the battle for the Victory Bell.
    Author:

    

    UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to reporters Wednesday about the Bruins’ upcoming game against USC, how he emotionally prepares his players for the rivalry matchup and what he’s seen from the Trojans’ offense since Drake London went down. 

    

