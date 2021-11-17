WATCH: Chip Kelly Previews UCLA-USC Matchup, Trojans Offense Without Drake London

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to reporters Wednesday about the Bruins’ upcoming game against USC, how he emotionally prepares his players for the rivalry matchup and what he’s seen from the Trojans’ offense since Drake London went down.



