WATCH: Chip Kelly on Jerry Azzinaro, Responsibility for UCLA’s Performance

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talks to the media about Jay Toia’s status, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s injury timeline and the responsibilities he and his defensive staff are handling at this point in the season.

