Publish date:
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Jerry Azzinaro, Responsibility for UCLA’s Performance
The Bruins’ head coach discussed a handful of topics before practice Wednesday.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talks to the media about Jay Toia’s status, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s injury timeline and the responsibilities he and his defensive staff are handling at this point in the season.
Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube
Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated