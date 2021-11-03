Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    WATCH: Chip Kelly on Jerry Azzinaro, Responsibility for UCLA’s Performance
    The Bruins’ head coach discussed a handful of topics before practice Wednesday.
    UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talks to the media about Jay Toia’s status, Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s injury timeline and the responsibilities he and his defensive staff are handling at this point in the season.

