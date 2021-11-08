WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA's Bye Week, Colorado's Recent Improvements

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to the media Monday morning about the Bruins’ growth during their bye week and how they’re preparing for an improved Colorado team.

CHIP KELLY

Toia discipline?

Yeah, we’re not going to disclose disciplinary action. We’ve met with Jay, there’s an educational component to it, along with that, and Jay’s doing a good job, we’ll handle that internally.

Will he be able to play against Colorado this week?

We’ll handle that internally.

Improvement week takeaways?

Um, really good energy. It was funny when you talked to our players like Dorian and guys like that, they wished we were playing last week, they love playing football. We had a good film and lift session on Monday and then we had two really good training sessions on Wednesday and Friday, got a little bit ahead, which we normally do on a bye week, a little bit ahead in terms of install, still had to wait for the last game of Colorado versus Oregon State to finalize the plan and we did that yesterday and then we’re ready to get back out and have a typical Monday and get ready for Colorado coming in here, so it was a good week with our guys, they were really excited about practicing last week, they did a nice job with it, so we have a stretch here coming up, thee in a row and it starts with Colorado, so that’s what our focus is on.

Colorado doing better? Trending better?

They have. The quarterback has started to play really well for them—he’s a very athletic kid that can run around—they’re running the ball right now, they’ve got an explosive receiver in Rice that they’ve taken advantage of some play-action passes and had some big plays. Defensively, you know obviously Oregon State’s a good football team but they battled with them and stayed in with them and then found a way, you know obviously in a tough situation to come out on top and any time you play a double-overtime game, it says a lot about your team, but it’s been an interesting year for them. You know, you look at some of their games, Texas A&M, I think they were 11th in the country, you know they played them to a 10-7 ballgame earlier this season, so it’s a good team that came up on the short end a couple of times early in the year but they’re starting to kind of figure it out and it’s like any game in this league, you know, I think anybody can beat anybody in this league and you’ve got to be prepared as everybody is, but like anything, I think all these games will come down to the turnover battle—that’s what it came down to last Saturday in the Oregon State game, you know, how well can you do with that? That’s such a telling stat, especially in this league, so.

Thoughts on Jarek Broussard given how Travis Dye and Tavion Thomas played against you?

Yeah, what happened there has nothing to do with this, but he is a really talented back and obviously it starts with him and the quarterback, you know I think it’s, you just can’t focus on the running back because their quarterback can hurt you, especially in some of those designed zone-read game where he can take it and keep it, so you have to really be disciplined in terms of how you’re attacking it, you know, who’s got the back, who’s got the quarterback, because it’s really zone-read football is option football, so you have to make sure you have both of those guys [covered] but he’s one of the, you know, there are some good backs in this league and he’s one of the top guys.

Helpful to scout Colorado going so run-heavy against Oregon State because of similarities?

Yeah, I think Oregon State's maybe a little bit not as similar to us in terms of formations. They're a little bit more three tight ends right now, we've gotten away from that a little bit by personnel, but there are some similarities in everything you do and that's why we got some base stuff down last Wednesday and Friday against these guys, but we're always waiting for that last game to come in so that you can pool over what was their plan against those guys and then try to, you know, how does that fit for us and what can we do. Are there things that Oregon State did that they were successful at that we can exploit, and that's part of the process but there's obviously a lot of value in that film, there's some things we can do that Oregon State did so we'll continue to try to implement that as we go forward this week.

Why have you moved away from multiple tight ends?

One of them's not available right now, so it's just, again, you're driven by what's available. That's just the gist of everything that you do. So who's available to you in every game and then that obviously changes. Obviously, look at Cal, what was available to Cal on Saturday. I talked to Justin earlier in the week about it, he's down, I think he lost 20 kids going into that Arizona game. So your plan isn't always 'Hey, this is what we do,' it's every week changes. And he's an example of it didn't change til the end of the week for him, all of a sudden now all these guys are out, now what do we do? So it's tell me who's available and then we'll implement a plan based on what's available to us.

Does the Cal situation change your COVID protocols?

No, I mean, we could still continue to talk about it and still continue to do it. We meet in a certain manner so that that's a little bit different. Some of our guys aren't in the meeting rooms and coach Frye's in the lobby so we can spread people out. Nobody in a practice situation is within each other, within 15 feet of each other for – I mean, 5 feet of each other for more than 15 minutes. Our periods are in and out, we get out of it, we try to space everything out in terms of how we do things but it's still out there and obviously that's probably the biggest one that's happened so far in college football. But it's still something that you have to be conscious and be aware of, if you have someone that is a vaccinated player, they have to wear a mask when they're in the building, there's certain protocols that we go through with all those guys.

Testing once or twice a week?

Once a week.

Ethan Fernea perseverance, what did it mean that he wanted to come back and be part of special teams?

Yeah, Ethan's a special young man in everything. You kind of forget, I think he came in in the Josh Rosen class. He's still playing. I think when I – we had talked about it before, we were joking about it, I think '15 was his senior year in high school and we're in '21 and he's still here, he's a sixth-year senior. He's a real veteran leader of this team, I think every kid and every guy in this program, coach, player, whoever, has an unbelievable amount of respect for him for what he puts into this game. He's already graduated with an undergrad degree, he'll graduate in December with a graduate degree. He's actually talked about maybe getting into coaching when football's over, but I think whatever he gets into, he's gonna be outstanding and I think the makeup of Ethan is special and when he decided he was gonna come back for his sixth year, I think all of us were excited just to have him around. He's been a great mentor to the younger players in the program cause he's been through so much from an injury standpoint, from being a walk-on here, to earning the full scholarship, he's been on scholarship for a couple years now and that was an earned thing, that wasn't given just because 'Hey it's Ethan, let's just give him one.' He went out and earned it every day, he's been an integral special teams player for us, he's played wideout for us, he's played running back for us. He just – he's special, we're really pleased that we have him and so thankful for him that he got an opportunity, what he went through, that his season wasn't over, that he could continue to play and I know he'll tell you that. So he's one of those guys, when you talk about savoring every moment that you get, whether it's on the practice field or in a game, it's reality when you see how Ethan's gone through everything.

Fernea still able to contribute at a high level?

Yeah, he's one of our top team players with everything that he does. He's a little limited in terms of how they have to protect it. So that club on game days is a little bit bigger than the one he wears in practice. You always worry about some of the ball security issues because he was really coming along as a third-down back, a matchup nightmare out of the backfield. But he's actually learned and done a really good job catching the ball, so you almost don't notice that he has a club on. So we're trying to get him back and involved a little bit more offensively, which would be a good weapon for us. He's really done a nice job on special teams. For him to do that after what he went through was really just a tribute to him and how important football is to him and how important being successful is. (inaudible)

Health of the team with week off?

I think it's good. Obviously, the Cal thing, and I know you guys get mad sometimes when you're like, 'Who's available, who's not?' I don't know. Justin (Wilcox) called me on Thursday and was asking me some questions and the next thing you know 25 guys out. But they all practiced during the week too. So when that hits, that's the reality of what we do. We had a kid who didn't play in the Utah game that practiced all week long and wasn't available for the Utah game. It's what you deal with. We were relatively good last week in terms of what we had. We had a positive report from our trainer in our meeting this morning getting ready for training sessions today. But we'll see how that goes, because, again, we could have this whole group practice until Thursday and then all of a sudden you're going to lose a guy or two. It's the reality. But to answer your question, we're pretty good right now going into {Actual Markley: alright} three games to go.

