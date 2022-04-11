WATCH: Chip Kelly on Caleb Johnson, UCLA Football’s Thin Offensive Line

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with reporters ahead of practice Monday morning. Kelly answered questions about Caleb Johnson entering the transfer portal, the lack of depth on the offensive line, the early impact of the incoming transfers and what Tim Drevno and Ikaika Malloe have added to the staff.

