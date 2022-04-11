WATCH: Chip Kelly on Caleb Johnson, UCLA Football’s Thin Offensive Line
The Bruins have been the beneficiary of the NCAA transfer portal in the past, but they lost their top linebacker in the middle of spring practice.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with reporters ahead of practice Monday morning. Kelly answered questions about Caleb Johnson entering the transfer portal, the lack of depth on the offensive line, the early impact of the incoming transfers and what Tim Drevno and Ikaika Malloe have added to the staff.
