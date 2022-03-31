WATCH: Duke Clemens on UCLA Football's Returning Veterans, Position Changes

UCLA football center Duke Clemens spoke with the media after practice Thursday morning. Clemens talked about the changes at tackle, the chemistry of the interior linemen, the arrival of Tim Drevno as offensive line coach and the responsibility he has for protecting Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet.

