WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks Health, UCLA-Arizona State

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson spoke with the media following Tuesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Thompson-Robinson talked about his academics, his experience against the Arizona State defense, how he's feeling physically, having fun in the Bruins' offense and where he stands heading into the final month of regular season college football he'll ever play.

You had a midterm yesterday?

It went well. I have another one today. I’m only taking two classes so I really get to focus on what I’m studying and what I’m learning. The one I have today is Russian and then the one I had yesterday was on my African American musicology class.

Know any football terms in Russian?

I do not yet. It’s a little bit of language but also a lot of the history that goes into it. it’s pretty cool.

Why Russian?

Because I’m almost there with everything school wise so those were the only classes I could take right now. I’m not even supposed to be in classes. I have to take something to be able to play and those are the only things left for me.

Other languages?

I took Spanish in high school for four years and then I took Croatian last summer. So I know a little Croatian. But other than that, this is the only language I’m currently languages.

Arizona State defense?

I’ve played them for, this is going on my fifth year now so I’m pretty familiar with a lot of the guys on their team. Especially on the defensive side of the ball. They got a really good front seven. They brought in some transfers on the D-Line. And then a really good secondary. Clark, No. 1 is really good. Not Clark, but No. 1, the nickel. Super athletic, super smart kid. And then No. 8, the linebacker as well as No. 34, close to 100 tackles so really active player in the middle of the defense. So I think we got our work cut out for us, for sure.

Changes in their defense lately?

I think it’s based off of who they’re playing and the style of quarterback that they’re playing. Obviously everybody is going to try to blitz the more statue guys, the more pocket passers type of deal and then when you play more of a dual-threat guy, a guy that can get out of the pocket, they’re going to chill on blitzes and everything so I think it all depends on the scheme that they’re going up against but I’m sure we’ll see a bunch of different stuff on Saturday.

How are you feeling after Stanford physically?

(chuckles) Well I feel a lot better now than I did after the game, that’s for sure. But I was a little sore, nothing major, I’m still out here practicing and everything. I feel good. I feel ready to go. I take care of my body now like no other so I’m not worried.

Conversation about getting out earlier?

I want to get my reps. These are the reps that are going to help you later on, down towards the end of the year. We go into the game plan, everybody’s planning on playing and everybody’s planning on playing a full game.

Help you maintain consistency?

Yeah, for sure, consistency is everything, it’s how you build success. I think from all of our away games, really every game in general this year, we’ve taken stuff from and so that’s the one thing I love about this team, we’re just continuing to build and another 7:30 game back to back, it’s going to be fun.

First College Football Playoff Rankings come out this week, does that matter to you?

Oh no, not at all, haven’t put any thought into it really, we’re focused on Arizona State and trying to go 1-0 this week.

Fun in the offense?

I’m having a blast. I would hope that’s being shown on the field and through my smile and everything on the field and trying to have fun that way. But no, I’m having a blast, every day, I’m enjoying it. I only have so long left here and so I’m just taking every day by what it is and just loving on my teammates and the people here because they care about me so much.

Is the offense different or is it more fun because you're going better?

No, it’s definitely the execution part. In past, we’ve been maybe 75% throughout the whole game, now we’re hitting in the 80s and 90s and everybody’s clicking on all cylinders, so I think that’s the biggest part of it, is everybody’s on the same page.

Final month for you in the college regular season?

For sure, like I said, just being thankful and grateful to be out here every day. I’m not going to be able to be a Bruin, well, obviously as an alumni, but to be on the team and everything and to enjoy this environment all the time is coming short end for me, so I’m just living in the moment right now. I’m not focusing on anything further down the line or any bowl games or anything, I’m focusing on getting to my test here in a minute and studying for that and then going on with the rest of my day.

