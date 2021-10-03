WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jordan Genmark Heath on Why UCLA Broke Down Late

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath spoke to reporters following their late-night loss to Arizona State, in which they got outscored 18-0 in the second half.

Failed fourth down early in fourth quarter?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Yeah, so it all starts with the read on the D-End. The guy was pretty close to the box to hold the ball, but again, it's 4th-and-1, we got one of the best backs in the country, so just knowing the situation, I think I should've just handed the ball off.

Moving the ball well, unable to score in second half? Changes you saw?

DTR: Just penalties, we shot ourselves in the foot a couple times, but I'm gonna have to go back and watch the film on all that stuff to give you a clear answer.

Losing by 19 after all the close losses the past two seasons?

DTR: Yeah, definitely, it sucks. I wouldn’t say the point differential means anything, a loss is still a loss. But, obviously it sucks, it's still a hit on the chin, so.



Difficult to deal with Daniels?

Jordan Genmark Heath: Yeah, absolutely. Any time you play a dual-threat somebody that’s a dual-threat, in this case, you have to plan it differently every single week. There’s always that opportunity that he’ll take off at any moment and run for 20 yards. I know that every single defense feels the same way when they play us, when they play Dorian. It adds another element to their game. So, it’s just part of the scheme, just have to execute better and we’ll take on next week.

Not able to get pressure on Daniels?

JGH: I think with how much we pressure, a lot of teams are seven protecting, which makes it harder for us to get there. But at the end of the day, when we have to win on one on ones and you know we have to execute our job on all sides – on all aspects of the ball and especially when you, you know gamble in a sense or pressure that much, you know we believe in our guys you know the pressure has to get help. That’s the whole point of it, so, it is what it is

What went wrong on the big plays allowed?

JGH: I mean like we just talked about you know we, we have to be responsible on each level of the ball. When we pressure, when we send seven or when we send eight, we have to get home. You know, we put our DBs in compromised positions and as you know I mean, it’s hard to cover especially good receivers like that in the open field. We just got to do our job on all facets.

Playing without Lake and Churchwell?



JGH: Yeah, they're great players. We have to make sure they come back healthy next week. We saw Q Lake out there for a little bit which is good. Kenny tried to thug (??) it out but if it hurts it hurts. We're confident in those guys who played. They prepared their butts off all week. And at the end of the day, we'll live and die by the guys on that team.



Not scoring second half, talk about it in locker room?



DTR: No, we're going to wait until tomorrow and we'll break down the film and all that stuff to hash all that out.



Discipline with having so many penalties?

JGH: Every time we'd go out there and you have those personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conducts and whatnot, it always kills momentum. It gives them 15 yards, especially at times where they're out of field goal range and now all of sudden they're in field goal range and it gives them that momentum. We're an extremely disciplined team. In the heat of the moment, it's hard to say looking back at it, 'We should have this and this.' It kind of goes both ways. Sometimes it's just unfortunate we get called on it. We just have to look back on it, make sure we take care of the little details and just play until the whistle has blown. We'll learn from this loss, from those mistakes. I'm confident we're going to go out next week and beat Arizona.

Missed opportunity when you could've start 2-0 in Pac-12 play?

DTR: I think every game is an opportunity lost if you lose it. They’re all important and they’re all going to be important moving forward, so again, that’s why we take it day by day, we take it week by week, not looking too far ahead and thinking about Pac-12 play. So we got to take it week by week and focus on Arizona now.



