WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle Philips Talk UCLA's Win, All-Time Leaderboards

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and receiver Kyle Philips talked about beating Colorado late Friday night and how the victory locked the Bruins into a bowl bid for the first time in their careers.

Been here quite a while, what does it feel like getting bowl game?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Like I said at the beginning of the week, we still have stuff to play for. And obviously the bowl game was one of them. So now that we have that, we can check that off the list. But the work's not done. We still got to play the last two games. We got a big one coming up next week with SC. So we definitely need to get back to the drawing board on Monday and start all over again.

Typical multi-dimensional game running and passing?

DTR: Yeah, I think it was just good just to be back out there. You get away from football, you kind of miss it and stuff like that. So it's just fun to be back out there with the guys. Again, we started out a little slow, bit ourselves in the foot a couple times but definitely picked it up in the second half and I couldn't be more proud of this group.

Sense of urgency in second half?

DTR: I think that goes without being said. You obviously have to get back into the game, you have to score some points to gain the lead and all that stuff. So there was definitely a sense of urgency coming out of the locker room. Just from the offensive side of things, our goal every time is to score – at least finish with points on the board every drive. So I think that's the main goal and we did well with the corrections in the second half.

Kyle – thoughts on bowl eligibility?

Kyle Philips: Very excited, but it's what we expect, it's what we want. We don't play games lose, we play them to win and we want to win the rest of our games. And whatever bowl game we get we're going to go and execute for that one to to win too.

Seventh all-time in receptions now, did you know that?

KP: I did not.

Punt return?

KP: I just got to shout out my coaches and the punt return team. I wouldn't be able to do without them and, and that starts with Coach Foster and Coach Sage. Every day I get to work with Coach Foster – he's a legendary running back, he teaches us, 'You got to make the first one miss, then from there...' So he makes that easy for me. And then from there, it's just scheme. Coach Sage creates a great scheme for us. We always know what the put team is going to do. And then from there, it was the punt return team that executed. They played lights out for me and made a lot of blocks. Most people only see me running, but there's a lot of huge blocks that happen there that allowed for that to happen

How does it feel knowing that you’re throwing to statistically one of the best receivers to ever come through UCLA?

DTR: No yeah, exactly. And I don’t even know if Kyle knows this but that was one of my goals this year for Kyle and Greg to have a monster year and stuff like that so and Kyle is up there at seventh and Greg’s a John Mackey semifinalist so we’re doing something right. I’m definitely excited, definitely happy.

KP: I just want to add I did know that, in his room he has a board up. Selfless guy over here on this board, most of his goals were about the team and other players and what he wanted to be able to do for them. That’s why he’s such a great leader, great football player for us. He puts himself last, puts the team first.

Bowl eligibility?

DTR: Yeah I think it’s just a part of just working towards rebuilding the program. You know you want to get to a foundation, something that you can build up on as a program as a whole and I think a bowl game is definitely that. But like I said we got way bigger plans than just some bowl game so we gotta win out and we gotta win that bowl game and see where it puts us.

Locker room celebration after the win?

DTR: Yeah for sure, we got Jerry out there and it gets wild for sure.

KP: Yeah it’s the tradition after every win. Every win you know coach Kelly talks to us then get a Jerry chant going. He played here he knows the Bruin fight song we get a bunch of water bottles get the group involved just singing, throwing water having a good time.

Chip looked wetter than normal, special kind of celebration?

DTR: I mean, I think we were in a little bit of a drought in terms of winning and stuff at home. it’s always feels good to win at home. Missing that feeling and helping guys back in that locker room just live it up one more time, they only get so many of these, and we only get to come by a win so often, so we treat them all like it’s the last one.

Relief to get sixth win before USC game?

DTR: It definitely is a good one man. Going into the week, obviously there’s going to be a lot of hype around it in terms of the overall school and the atmosphere around the campus. At the end of the day we still got to lock down, we still got to do our jobs on Monday morning, and treat it just as if we were playing Colorado today.

KP: Yeah, great momentum, but I’m more proud of how the team was training during the bye week, you know? A lot of teams maybe might take that week a little lighter just because they know they don’t have a game, but this team feels different. Every practice felt just like we were preparing for a game that week. The wins go with that momentum, but seeing how this team acts, even when we don’t have a game that week and just practiced and carried on throughout the week leading up to game week, I’m just truly proud of this team.

Locker room at halftime?

DTR: In terms of the locker room respect, I was very pissed, very frustrated, obviously we had some penalties and stuff like that. I had to chew Garrett out in the middle of the second quarter, so we had to fix some stuff out, I obviously wasn’t playing the best, so just overall frustrated but I think that he said, look at yourself in the mirror, you got to go out and play the whole second half, so we knew that, and again just leaning on each other, and that’s what love comes into play, we love each other to death, and you know we can take that criticism and all that stuff and then go out and play for each other at the end of the day.

