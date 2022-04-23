WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson Talks UCLA Football Spring Showcase, New Pieces

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson spoke to reporters following the Bruins' spring showcase at Drake Stadium on Saturday morning. Thompson-Robinson broke down the arrivals of incoming transfers Jake Bobo and Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, how the receiver and tight end rooms are looking with Kyle Philips and Greg Dulcich headed to the NFL, the nostalgic feelings he's dealing with on the fifth anniversary of him committing to UCLA and how Dwayne Haskins mentored him through the years.

DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON

What was it like being out there?

Yeah, it was super fun. Super fun to be able to get out here in front of people and have the music blasting and new faces around and being able to get to watch practice. So it was really fun. But again, it was just practice on TV so coming out here and getting the work in and still going through the same periods, the same motions. I thought it was really fun. Got to get after the defense a little bit, defense got after us. So it was fun.

Helmet cam?

It's one of coach Kelly's new toys for the quarterbacks. We're working with I think it's Stanford water polo to do the new VR system. So having the 360 camera on my head and being able to see the point of view of what I'm seeing on the field a lot of times. So I get to go back and watch that and be able to use the Metaverse and VR system and be able to look around. So it's cool.

It's new?

Yeah, brand new. At least to us.

One thing from early practices that the cam helped?

No, I think just being consistent. Showing up with the same attitude every day, being grateful, being thankful to be where I'm at and being able to play football. So just keep my head level and making sure that I'm staying positive for everyone throughout the day.

Dulcich gone – new roommate?

I don't, I actually live by myself. Once Greg left, I was like, 'Ahh, I don't know.' That was my guy, so (inaudible).

Smaller unit or still same big unit?

Nah, nah, yeah I still have the same big unit. I actually moved off campus, so I'm really off.

Chemistry with new guys?

Yeah, yeah, yeah, especially with all the new guys. Guys like Bobo and Titus, they've really come along really well. Some of the younger guys, like DJ Justice and guys like Devanti and Schlomer. The receiver room is looking really good. Obviously, they have a lot to learn with some new faces in there, but I think with the experience with Bobo and Titus and the other guys that have played before, I think we'll be alright.

Hudson Habermehl?

I think I'm gonna have two true tight ends this year with Zeke and Hudson. So I'm really excited about that. And then obviously adding Martinez and all those guys too and then Carsen Ryan, I think we're gonna have a really good tight end group because we always do, so I'm excited about Hud and Zeke for sure.

Offensive line?

Obviously, it's been a little rough at times with new faces, so that's expected. but again, I know what to expect. I know this is a fresh starting five, so I know there's gonna be some bumps in the road along the way, so it just makes my game a lot better when you get the ball up faster and being able to work around the guys and all that stuff too.

Any young OL step up over spring?

I wouldn't say he's a young guy, but Tyler Manoa, that's my guy. That's my dog. He's gonna do great things for us. Right now, he's competing for that right tackle spot and he's doing really good for someone who's came over and never played offensive line before. He's definitely picking it up well and is real athletic for a big guy and can really move his feet really well, so I think Tyler is gonna be really good for us.

Charbonnet returning?

I know what I’m at in Charbs and the running back group. Even just him, Keegan, and the rest of the guys – Deshun and all those guys. So they’re all working really well, coach Foss does what he does every year with the running backs so I had no worries there as well as the rest of the team.

Feeling nostalgic, committed to UCLA football five years ago today?

A little bit. This morning, I actually found out cause my mom texted me that this morning so I was like, “Oh shit, it’s been a minute since I’ve been here.” So now it’s been fun. And you know I’ve enjoyed every second of it like I said just just showing up every day being grateful and being happy to be out here and just enjoying the process, you know it’s my last go around.

Taking the next step?

I think you can never know your teammates too well. Again, just continuing to hang out with those guys on and off until I’m constantly trying to work with my mom and my manager to be able to get stuff back to the team in terms of NIL so working on that stuff. You know just trying to give my all to the boys as well as just making sure I know them and what they’re going to do both on and off the field. Just trying to keep the team well

Westwood Exchange help NIL for guys who may have gone unnoticed?

Yeah, definitely, definitely. You know, we talked about it a lot, trying to get guys opportunities that one, either don’t have the resources and don’t know how to use it. So I think that’s a really big – shout out our AD for hooking it up and always given back to us and making sure we’re good.

Building chemistry with receivers in Spring?

Yeah, so I think on the field at practice, is all about communicating. You have to communicate a bunch of pre snap to be able to play (inaudible) snap, and being on the same page. So definitely communication is for on the field and just hanging out with each other, just being in the same room. You know, all these guys have really good personalities, and they’re really good people. So just getting in the same room with somebody that’ll help a lot with the chemistry already.

Dwayne Haskins?



Yeah, I remember like it was just yesterday, we were on the field with all the NFL guys and I brought all the receivers out and throwing and stuff with them. And, you know, every offseason since I got here as a freshman, you know, he’s came out to LA and worked with me, or even came over to my house and you know, any question and every question I had, he answered, and, you know, he really gave me the, almost the keys or the game to college football and how to be a quarterback. And so, you know, I couldn’t be more grateful for Dwayne and I miss him every day. So that’s definitely somebody I look to as a mentor as well as just an inspiration.



