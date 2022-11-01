WATCH: Duke Clemens on Having Fun in UCLA's Offense, Gameday Routine

UCLA football center Duke Clemens spoke with the media following Monday morning's practice session at Wasserman Football Center. Clemens talked about how much fun he is having as part of such a successful offense, what it's like to block for running back Zach Charbonnet, what he thinks of late kickoff times and what his gameday routine is typically made up of.

How much fun is it to be part of this offense right now?

It’s really fun, actually. I feel like we’re a pretty explosive offense and just seeing all the hard work pay off finally and just getting the yards and the catches and everything coming together is really nice to see.

How much fun is it to block for a guy like Zach?

It’s really fun. He makes our job really easy. The good thing about Zach, he always makes the first guy miss, you know, and as a running back that’s really sought after and as an O-lineman we love blocking for some guy like that.

Get caught up watching him break off runs?

Sometimes I’ll see him break one and I’ll see like, oh, yeah, that’s a touchdown already, so I’m already looking to my teammates trying to celebrate at that point, so yeah, it’s just fun having him out there and being able to trust him to make big plays like that.

Times when a play is called and you're like 'Oh yeah, this is going to be a big one'?

Oh, yeah, our coaches always preach like, there are some plays you get excited about because you know what the defense is running and you know we’ve got them in the right position, so there’s definitely plays out there that I get excited about knowing that, oh, yeah, this is going to be a big one, it’s going to be a touchdown or an X play.

Coach not too happy about 7:30 starts, how do you feel about them?

I mean, it doesn’t matter where we play, what time we play, just as long as we get to play, so that’s like my biggest thing, like, as long as we get to kick off on Saturdays, that’s all I’m worried about.

Having consistent game times help you get in a rhythm?

I mean, everything has its own rhythm. I mean, this is my fourth year so I’m kind of used to having the different game times and stuff like that, but it’s just something you have to prepare for and something you have to understand and take the right precautionary measures to get enough sleep or maybe get more treatment on the day of the game knowing it’s a later game, so something like that, just understanding the schedule and being prepared for it.

What does your daytime schedule look like?

We get to sleep in for a 7:30 game, which is nice. Wake up, get a little stretching in and get some food and maybe a little film, a little more studying getting ready.

Do you get to choose what you eat?

Um, we all have like training table, so whatever we want, it’s all buffet-style, so get what you want.

How does prep change for a road game at 7:30?

I think it’s important to try to keep everything the same, so like usually eating times will be the same—we kind of know the routine going into away games, going into home games, it’s kind of the same schedule so it hasn’t been too bad, we try to keep it consistent so the game feels consistent.

How has the offensive line come together since the start of Pac-12 play?

I think we’re just taking more ownership of our ability and our skill and having like a super high standard and coming out every day and trying to meet that standard and excel at that standard just so we can be better and be prepared on Saturday.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated