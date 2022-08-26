WATCH: Ethan Garbers on Backing Up DTR, Guiding Young UCLA QBs

UCLA football quarterback Ethan Garbers spoke to reporters following Friday morning’s practice session. Garbers talked about backing up Dorian Thomspon-Robinson, how he manages going into the season as the No. 2 quarterback, what he thinks of Justyn Martin so far and when he expects to see the field this fall.



