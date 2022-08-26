Skip to main content

WATCH: Ethan Garbers on Backing Up DTR, Guiding Young UCLA QBs

Garbers is in his second year with the Bruins after transferring in from Washington, earning several appearances in 2021.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

UCLA football quarterback Ethan Garbers spoke to reporters following Friday morning’s practice session. Garbers talked about backing up Dorian Thomspon-Robinson, how he manages going into the season as the No. 2 quarterback, what he thinks of Justyn Martin so far and when he expects to see the field this fall. 

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UCLA Bruins

IMG_8673
Football

WATCH: Keegan Jones on Running Back Room, UCLA's Fastest Players

By Sam Connon
IMG_8640
Football

UCLA Football Practice Report: August 26

By Sam Connon
IMG_8627
Football

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks Starting Game Prep, UCLA's Pass Rush

By Sam Connon
29305534-CE76-46D2-86F8-DAC4FC7773B9
Olympic Sports

Kevin Diaz's Late Goal Lifts UCLA Men's Soccer Over UC Irvine

By Benjamin Royer
0D1DB588-A58D-4D7C-8436-6E68F3FF6588
Olympic Sports

Sunshine Fontes Hat Trick Helps UCLA Women's Soccer Blow Out CSUN

By Sam Connon
USATSI_16973559
Football

UCLA Football 2022 Positional Preview: Running Backs

By Sam Connon
FbCDijcWQAAEmJp
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball Offers Swedish Guard/Forward Tilda Trygger

By Sam Connon
USATSI_17247471
Football

UCLA Football 2022 Positional Preview: Quarterbacks

By Sam Connon