    • November 16, 2021
    WATCH: Jon Gaines II, Qwuantrezz Knight Detail Preparation for UCLA-USC Rivalry Game
    The Bruins will be trying to avoid losing to the Trojans for the third-straight year when they head down to the LA Coliseum on Saturday.
    UCLA football right guard Jon Gaines II and striker Qwuantrezz Knight were the two players chosen to speak to the media after practice Tuesday morning.

    Gaines talked about having freshman Garrett DiGiorgio make his starting debut against Colorado and how he expects the new-look right side of the offensive line to match up with an athletic USC front seven. Knight talked about being indoctrinated into the crosstown rivalry transferring to Westwood last year and how much he's looking forward to fans being able to attend this time around.

