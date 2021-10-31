WATCH: Ethan Garbers, Jordan Genmark Heath on Loss to Utah, Struggles Against the Run

UCLA football quarterback Ethan Garbers and linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath met with the media Saturday night after losing to Utah. Garbers spoke about getting encouragement from Dorian Thompson-Robinson throughout his first career start, while Genmark Heath spoke on the Bruins’ failure against the run on defense.



Preparing to go out there with Dorian's injury?

Ethan Garbers: I just prepare every week that I'm going to be the starter or I'm going to play. And Dorian was unavailable so it just happened.

Feelings going out there?

EG: I was pretty excited just to go out there and play some football.

First play was short pass, designed to get you in rhythm?

EG: We've got such great coaches. Whoever goes in and plays, they are going to game plan well and they are going to put us in good spots.

More deep shots later in game, more relaxed as game went on?

EG: Yeah, you can say that.

One of most prolific passing performance of season by yards, how would you asses performance tonight?

EG: It was subpar because the biggest thing is getting that 'W' and getting the win, and we didn't pull it out. I mean I'm not satisfied with anything.

Hard time with their physicality?

Jordan Genmark Heath: I think they were an extremely physical team. The first half we were trying to figure out what they were going to do. They were throwing a lot of things at us, and we gave it to them in the first half and that's not OK. And then we came out towards the end of the first half and then into the second half of playing our type of Bruin ball. We messed up in the beginning – we could have started a little faster. They are a physical team, but so are we.

Run defense?

JGH: They didn't do anything special. They were doing the same thing that we've seen. But at the end of the day, everyone runs the same type of plays its just some different variations of it. They ran a lot of counter. They ran a lot of stretch to the boundary. We struggled a little bit in the beginning in shutting that off to the weakside. And then anytime you give the offense the confidence to run the ball on us, you get put in a sticky situation. So any time we can go out there and stop the run early, and that's what we;ve been doing for most of this season. They have to open up their playbook and kind of be uncomfortable. Towards the second half, we were able to stop the run, and you saw the result of that.

Dorian interact with you throughout the game?

EG: After every play, he was always telling me to take deep breaths, calm down, like, 'You got this.' Being motivational and helping me out with the defense and all that. So he's been super instrumental.

Lost opportunity to take first place in South?



JGH: We're not really focused on who's in the lead. We're going to keep grinding every single week. We have our bye week, so we can recover. The plan is to win every single week, and then whatever comes out at the end of the season is what ever comes out. We're not really worried about all the extra stuff. We're just going to put our head down and keep grinding.

Had a few drives where defense stepped up in the middle of the game – what led to that boost and what led to it fizzling out?

JGH: I think we just kind of took a deep breath and just played our game. There's a lot going on, a lot of distractions and whatnot. Not that that's an excuse, but we came out slow. That's just not like us. Especially we don't let teams run the ball on us. Once we decided that enough was enough, we came out and started playing our type of football.

Pinpoint what they were doing in the running game that made difference?

JGH: I couldn't tell you. They ran counter, read option. And some misfits here and there but that happens every single play, it just happened to be some of those misfits were longer runs. Like I said, they didn't do anything special – they're a great team, extremely well coached, physical. But besides that, it's definitely on us.

Most physical team you've gone up against this year?

JGH: I guess they were physical. But not that much I'd say.

