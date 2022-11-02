WATCH: Gary Smith III Talks UCLA-Arizona State, CFP Rankings

UCLA football defensive lineman Gary Smith III spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Smith talked about his thoughts on the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, what he's seen from Arizona State's quarterback and offensive line on tape, how facing Oregon has prepared them for facing another quick passing attack and how he has gelled with the team heading into the final month of the season.

CFP rankings came out, UCLA was at No. 12 – did you get a chance to look at that?

Uh, I did see that, I did.

What'd you think of that?

Uh, we really don't get into all the rankings and stuff like that. We just come out here and play ball with our brothers, so I didn't really think too much of it, really.

ASU's offensive line?

Uh, they're a physical group, they can move pretty well and it seems like they know what they're doing, so we just gotta come out, be physical, play fast, play tough like we do every week and, yeah.

What have you seen from their quarterback?

I've seen, it was his first recent game, he's a young guy. He had a great game against Colorado – that's the game you were talking about? Yeah, Colorado. Yes sir, he has tremendous talent, good quarterback, just excited to get to play against somebody of his caliber and get after him a little bit.

Playing against another QB who gets the ball out quickly similar to what you had to do against Oregon?

Right. Uh, it's similar in a way. I wouldn't say exactly like Oregon, you know, the offensive scheme is different. But it's similar and, like, there's quick reads, quick throws, PROs, stuff like that, yes sir.

Settled into the defensive scheme?

I feel like I've settled into it pretty good. I just recently got back going and going. So I got back, what, the Utah game? I feel like I'm just getting better and better each game, the defense is getting better and better each game as we're running each other, learning how to play with each other and it's just been amazing.

Playing meaningful games in November impact the team's focus?

I feel like we've all been locked down all season. We treat every game like every game, you know? Every game is important to us, so like, it is more meaningful to some people, but to us, it's the same and we just try to go out there and give our all.

