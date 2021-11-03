WATCH: Greg Dulcich on Award Attention, UCLA's Rushing Game

UCLA football tight end Greg Dulcich was the lone player who spoke with the media following Wednesday's bye week practice.

Dulcich talked about his reaction to being named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award and Burlsworthy Trophy, given to the top tight end and top former walk-on in the country, respectively. Dulcich also broke down his journey to joining the Bruins and what the offense needs to improve upon in order to get the run game back on track in November.

GREG DULCICH

How did it feel to be a semifinalist for the Mackey Award and Burlsworth Trophy?

Yeah, it's a really cool thing. Definitely got a lot of love from a lot of friends, family, teammates. Can't thank coach Sage and coach Kelly enough for giving me these opportunities to come out and show what I'm made of and just giving me a chance to just come out and be here. It really means a lot that they've both guided me. And especially Dorian, giving me the ball and helping me make those plays to get that recognition is really awesome.

Any walk-ons who aren't on scholarship come to you for advice or guidance?

Yeah, it is cool, being in the position I'm in. I get some questions like that, what's kind of the mindset you first had when you got here and how does that kind of translate over the years and it's just the same. Come in every day, give it your all, prove why you're worthy to get on the field, cause everyone gets on the field here, that's the great thing about, I think, the situation that we've got is no matter who you are – walk-on, scholarship guy – coach Kelly's giving you a shot, so make the most of it.

Take us through how you ended up at UCLA?

Yeah, well first I got a text from Lucas Gauthier, one of our old recruiting GAs, to come out and take a visit. And at the same time, I was being recruited by coach Sage when he was up at Washington State. And then once he came down here, he was pretty adamant about that the team wants me, that it's a walk-on spot but they really like what I can do, that they want me on the team, that I'll be given a shot to compete and I'll always get a fair opportunity and obviously they kept their word. I showed up here and I was always given a shot and yeah, that's pretty much how it went.

Doing a lot of fundamentals during the bye or starting early on Colorado?

Yeah, I mean, we always focus on the fundamentals and the nice thing about the bye week, like you said, is to get a little bit of a head start on Colorado, kinda see what their tendencies are, start game planning for them. So I think we had a really great day of practice today, real excited.

What has the opposing defense done when they've stopped you guys from running?

I think it just comes down to our execution and being fundamentally sound. A lot of instances, we just gotta keep our mind right and let the game come to us, don't try and force things is the big thing.

Ever see the old Twitter account for the UCLA walk-ons?

Yeah, the UCLA Walk-Ons Twitter account? Yeah, it was a funny one.

Any talk of bringing it back? Someone who had the password graduated?

I don't know who had it. I wanna say – I wanna say Gio (Gentosi), I think there were a couple posts about Gio on there and he's here. But no, there's been no talks about that, that would be fun to bring back. I remember looking at those, that was pretty funny.

Gio's there a a grad assistant still?

Yeah, yeah.

