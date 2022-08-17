WATCH: Hudson Habermehl on Earning Scholarship, Football Journey

UCLA football tight end Hudson Habermehl spoke to reporters following Wednesday morning’s fall camp session. Habermehl talked about his reaction to earning a scholarship in the spring, how his journey overlaps with Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich’s, how he has approached transitioning from wide receiver and the back-and-forth he has had with receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel.



