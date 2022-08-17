Skip to main content

WATCH: Hudson Habermehl on Earning Scholarship, Football Journey

The former walk-on receiver is now poised to be one of the Bruins' top tight ends in the passing and running game.
UCLA football tight end Hudson Habermehl spoke to reporters following Wednesday morning’s fall camp session. Habermehl talked about his reaction to earning a scholarship in the spring, how his journey overlaps with Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich’s, how he has approached transitioning from wide receiver and the back-and-forth he has had with receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel. 

