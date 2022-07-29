WATCH: UCLA OL Jon Gaines II Talks at Pac-12 Football Media Day
One of the Bruins’ most experienced linemen represented the blue and gold in Downtown LA on Friday.
UCLA football offensive lineman Jon Gaines II spoke with members of the media at Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday. Gaines spoke about the Bruins joining the Big Ten, how it feels to represent his school and his role as a veteran leader up front.
