WATCH: UCLA OL Jon Gaines II Talks at Pac-12 Football Media Day

UCLA football offensive lineman Jon Gaines II spoke with members of the media at Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday. Gaines spoke about the Bruins joining the Big Ten, how it feels to represent his school and his role as a veteran leader up front.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated