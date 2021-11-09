WATCH: Jon Gaines II Talks Offensive Line Rotations, UCLA Run Game Bouncing Back

UCLA football offensive lineman Jon Gaines II was the lone player made available to talk to the media after Tuesday's practice.

Gaines spoke about the inspiration of his teammate, running back Ethan Fernea, as he plays through injury in his sixth season in Westwood. Gaines also broke down the rotating positions he's had to play for the Bruins up front and what his expectations are for both himself and his opponents in this upcoming weekend's game against Colorado.

JON GAINES II

Ethan Fernea's journey?

Fern’s a dog. He was one of the few people that was here when I first got here too and looking up to him has always been a great thing because he exemplifies everything it means to be a Bruin, and like you said, that toughness to get injured and come back because he loves to play and he loves the game and he loves being out here with us, so why wouldn’t you want to play for him with the same energy, you know? And he brings that every single day and that’s somebody that you can definitely look up to.

Fernea wearing the club a reminder that he'll do anything to play?

Yeah and it’s remarkable because that’s the spirit that he has, that’s the love he has for the game and the love he has for his team. He loves us all and we love him too. It’s great to see him out here and we love having him with us.

Played right tackle with Alec out, any idea where you'll be playing on Saturday?

Honestly, you know, we just practice at every position, just do what we can every single rack and just whoever’s going to be out there, it’s just a matter of winning the game, as simple as that, and coach will hand us the injury reports and stuff like that, but for us, everybody needs to know what they’re doing regardless of what position we’re at so we can execute.

Changing positions change how you communication with the other linemen?

Honestly, I don’t think it really changes much because we all have to be on the same page regardless of where I’m at because the five guys out there all have to be on the same page and we all have to be talking every single play, so it doesn’t really change much. You might be saying a different thing because you’re in a different position, but we all need to communicate what our responsibilities are.

Expectations for Colorado?

I mean, I think the biggest thing in the Pac-12 is that every game is a matchup game regardless of who you're playing, so you have to bring it every single week. Everybody's had good games, everybody's had bad games in the Pac, simple as that. Honestly, I think we're the most competitive league, just in terms of team to team. And for us, you can't look at teams' past games and just (inaudible), it matters what we do on the field.

Recent lack of success in run game fuel you to get back on track?

Yeah, I think definitely, we definitely weren't satisfied with how we ran the ball and I think this bye week, we really took an emphasis on finishing and finishing through the whistle, continuing to open up those holes cause our running backs are always making strides, simple as that. And it's just on us to know where we're going and really get dudes out of the way cause these dudes, our running backs, are great. You've seen them make people miss all season long and it's just our job to get them to the second and third level. So for us, it's just an emphasis of finishing through the whistle, finishing man-on-man, simple as that.

How much time do you spend at different positions during practice?

I mean, it's a week-by-week basis, but really, it's just a matter of somebody goes down, you need somebody that can always be able to play every position, understand it. I think the biggest thing for all five of us is you gotta get looks and understand what everybody's doing cause at any point in a game, anything's possible, we've seen it all season. So everybody needs to be able to be responsible and understand what every position does.

Make it difficult to perform if you don't get a lot of time at a position you end up playing at?

No, I think the biggest thing for us is preparation goes into that, you have to know what everybody else is gonna do because when your number's called, regardless of where you're at, you gotta perform. Nobody – we say it a lot, 'The game doesn't care.' It doesn't care where you're gonna be playing, it doesn't care cause at the end of the day, you're going against somebody else who is trying to tackle the quarterback, simple as that. Trying to tackle the running back and they're trying to sack the quarterback, so you have to do your job, just gotta stay in front of your man.

