WATCH: Jon Gaines II on Sam Marrazzo's Role During Recovery, Blocking for Veterans

UCLA football guard Jon Gaines II spoke with the media after practice Thursday morning. Gaines talked about the importance of getting Zach Charbonnet to the second level, what he thinks of Sam Marrazzo continuing to work his way back from injury and how the young faces have stepped up so far in the offseason.

