WATCH: Keegan Jones on Running Back Room, UCLA's Fastest Players

UCLA football running back Keegan Jones spoke to reporters following Friday morning’s practice session. Jones talked about trying to be Zach Charbonnet’s running mate, how the younger backs are looking, how he tries to slow things down and where he ranks among the fastest players on the team.



Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated