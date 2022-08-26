Skip to main content

WATCH: Keegan Jones on Running Back Room, UCLA's Fastest Players

The speedy back out of Tennessee said he is the fastest Bruin on the team and that he is ready to contribute heading into 2022.
UCLA football running back Keegan Jones spoke to reporters following Friday morning’s practice session. Jones talked about trying to be Zach Charbonnet’s running mate, how the younger backs are looking, how he tries to slow things down and where he ranks among the fastest players on the team. 

