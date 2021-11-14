Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    WATCH: Quentin Lake, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA Shutting Out Colorado in Second Half, Journey to Bowl
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Quentin Lake, Stephan Blaylock on UCLA Shutting Out Colorado in Second Half, Journey to Bowl

    The pair of safeties helped the Bruins turn the tables on the Buffaloes in the second half Saturday.
    Author:

    The pair of safeties helped the Bruins turn the tables on the Buffaloes in the second half Saturday.

    UCLA football defensive backs Quentin Lake and Stephan Blaylock talked to reporters following their team’s 44-20 win over Colorado on Friday, in which they shut out the Buffaloes in the second half.

    What went into the second half turnaround?

    Stephan Blaylock: Just playing better defense. We felt, in the first half, that we was giving them free points, free yards, so we went in the locker room, just made a few adjustments and just said 'Let's come out stronger, faster and play harder.' Simple as that.

    Quentin Lake: We definitely had a momentum change. It's interesting to see – in years' past, we went down a couple points, we were kinda out of it. But I think we've got a different morale on this team in the sense that we always fight and we're always gonna finish. So that was kinda the motto going into the second half. We clearly did a good job of that, 37 points unanswered so I'm proud of how the boys worked and how we came out in the second half, just gotta keep the momentum going into next week.

    Going to a bowl game for the first time in your careers at UCLA?

    SB: It's big to us. Yeah, like you said, we've been here for a while, so seeing one for the first time in four years is real big. But as you guys still know, we still got two games left, big rivalry game next week and that's what our focus is on. That's where our focus is on right now.

    QL: It's a real special moment, especially for the seniors, right? We've been through trials and tribulations for the last four years so it's fun to kind of really relish in all the work that you put in. I'm proud of everybody – proud of the whole staff, everybody that's a part of the Bruin nation. This one feels good, it's a special moment. I think the biggest thing for us is just to kind of live in the moment, cherish it. Obviously we gotta put the work in next week cause we got a good challenge next week, but it's fun, it's fun. It should be – really gotta cherish this moment because bowl games come and go. But yeah, I'm excited, I know he's excited.

    Dorian said he had to tear into guys at the half, did you guys have to do that on the defensive side too?

    QL: Do your job. It's simple, it's real simple. When the game gets a little hectic, you kinda wanna make a play when – you gotta think back, football's real simplicity. Do your job, assignment alignment, technique – and you'll be alright. I remember him, he was saying it, 'Do your job, one play at a time.' And then I kinda reiterated that message in the sense that it's simple. If you lock in on your play, each play, on every down, we have enough talent where we're gonna make plays, we're gonna stop the offense. So just do you job, that's it.

