Skip to main content
WATCH: Martin Andrus Jr. on Being Healthy for UCLA Football Spring Practice, New Coaches

WATCH: Martin Andrus Jr. on Being Healthy for UCLA Football Spring Practice, New Coaches

Andrus has missed the past few springs due to multiple knee injuries, but he has been a 100% participant for the Bruins so far this April.

Andrus has missed the past few springs due to multiple knee injuries, but he has been a 100% participant for the Bruins so far this April.

UCLA football defensive lineman Martin Andrus Jr. spoke with reporters after practice Thursday morning. Andrus talked about this being his sixth year in Westwood, what it means to finally be healthy for spring ball and how he is adjusting to a new defensive staff. 

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

IMG_4217
Football

UCLA Football Projected 2022 Depth Chart: Spring Camp Edition

By Sam Connon21 hours ago
USATSI_17967780
Men's Basketball

Where UCLA Men's Basketball Stands in Way Too Early Rankings, NCAA Championship Odds

By Sam Connon23 hours ago
bvU70BdF_400x400
Football

Local Athlete Vincent Holmes Earns UCLA Football Scholarship Offer

By Sam ConnonApr 6, 2022
FJpLZHHVUAI6ziH
Football

Edge Rusher Collins Acheampong Down to 8 Schools, UCLA Football Makes Cut

By Benjamin RoyerApr 5, 2022
IMG_4594
Football

UCLA Football Spring Practice Report: April 5

By Sam ConnonApr 5, 2022
IMG_4642
Football

WATCH: Kenny Churchwell III Talks UCLA Replacing Quentin Lake, Bringing the Boom

By Sam ConnonApr 5, 2022
IMG_4600
Football

WATCH: Mo Osling III on 6th Spring With UCLA Football, Going Out With a Bang

By Sam ConnonApr 5, 2022
AX4I3339
Softball

Aaliyah Jordan Earns Medical Redshirt, Will Return to UCLA Softball For 7th Season

By Benjamin RoyerApr 5, 2022