WATCH: Martin Andrus Jr. on Being Healthy for UCLA Football Spring Practice, New Coaches
Andrus has missed the past few springs due to multiple knee injuries, but he has been a 100% participant for the Bruins so far this April.
UCLA football defensive lineman Martin Andrus Jr. spoke with reporters after practice Thursday morning. Andrus talked about this being his sixth year in Westwood, what it means to finally be healthy for spring ball and how he is adjusting to a new defensive staff.
