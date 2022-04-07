WATCH: Martin Andrus Jr. on Being Healthy for UCLA Football Spring Practice, New Coaches

UCLA football defensive lineman Martin Andrus Jr. spoke with reporters after practice Thursday morning. Andrus talked about this being his sixth year in Westwood, what it means to finally be healthy for spring ball and how he is adjusting to a new defensive staff.



