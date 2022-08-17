WATCH: Michael Ezeike Talks Mike Martinez, UCLA's Tight Ends

UCLA football tight end Michael Ezeike spoke to reporters following Wednesday morning’s fall camp session. Ezeike talked about the departure of Mike Martinez, what he has had to work on in his game to replace Martinez’s blocking and Greg Dulcich’s receiving, how he has completed his transition from wide receiver and what he expects out of the position group as a whole.



