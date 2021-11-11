WATCH: Otito Ogbonnia, Ale Kaho Talk UCLA's Run Defense, Bowl Eligibility Prospects

UCLA football defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia and linebacker Ale Kaho were the two players picked out to talk to the media after Wednesday morning's practice.

Both players spoke on the Bruins' lackluster run defense against Utah and how they took the bye week to turn things around and get back to their success on the ground from the first half of the season. Ogbonnia also gave a brief preview of what he might be doing in the kitchen for Thanksgiving, while Kaho compared the expectations at UCLA to those he faced at Alabama.

OTITO OGBONNIA

What can you learn from watching the tape of your performance against the run vs. Utah?

I think it was just mistakes as a unit. Multiple units on the field weren't being productive and weren't as assignment-oriented as they usually are. And so, due to that, you see a lot of holes in the defense and guys not in the right gap or missing assignments. And so fixing more of those simple things and not being overrun by some of the other things that aren't in our defense, but just kinda playing your keys and doing the simple things better.

What was it about Utah's run game that knocked you guys off and how quickly can you get back to what you were doing before?

I think it all just goes back to keying in on our assignments. I think we got away from that a little bit in Utah and tried to do too much and you saw what happened there. And so I think just making sure that everybody keeps keying on what they're supposed to do and just kind of everybody doing their job, not worrying about this, that and the other, but really trying to do your job, like I said before. Just doing the simple things better, cause at the end of the day, if everybody does their job, most things that happened against Utah don't happen.

Importance of becoming bowl eligible as a four-year player here through the whole Chip Kelly era?

That would be huge. I mean, any time you get to go to any type of bowl game, it's really important, I think. From what I've heard, it's an extremely cool experience and so it's kind of unforgettable and getting an opportunity to do that, especially in my fourth year here, would be amazing. The last class that had that bowl experience, we weren't even – coach Kelly wasn't even here, so trying to get that opportunity for the seniors and anybody else who doesn't have experience would be great. And then of course, like you said, kind of getting a hold of something that's kind of been lingering for a while, to get that sixth win would be really special.

Late night session yesterday common?

Actually, I find it interesting that you guys didn't know about that, but yeah we always have walkthroughs then. I was thinking about it last night, but it is interesting that you guys just found out about that because of the game, but yeah, we always have that, those walkthroughs though.

No emergency walkthroughs?

No, no, the usual.

Menu plans for Thanksgiving?

We'll see. I mean, I typically cook for probably 15, 20 to 30 guys on Thanksgiving and so we'll see what happens. I mean, I'm living by myself this time, this year, so we'll see what happens with space and things like that, but I'm sure that I'll be cooking something for somebody just because it'd be fun either way just to get some of that Thanksgiving spirit back around here.

What are you seeing from a mobile QB and Broussard?

It'll be interesting. Seeing kind of their offense explode in the last couple weeks has been interesting in itself. I think with Broussard, it's like he's a really good back, he spins a lot, he'll make you miss, you really gotta gang tackle that guy, really athletic, runs hard. Quarterback's a dual-threat like you said, can really move around, you gotta really box that guy in, especially keeping our pass rush lanes. But he's also coming in throwing the ball quite a bit, he had a couple deep balls versus Oregon State and so seeing that has been interesting, it'll be a nice little challenge for us to defend them.

ALE KAHO

Desire to get sixth win to finally get bowl eligibility?

Um, definitely. I would say, like, we just focus on the next game and like you said, we need another game to get bowl eligibility so that’s definitely in the back of our mind and motivation to get a win. We haven’t gotten a dub in a minute so that’s what we’re focused on this week, is winning this game, taking it day by day but yeah, definitely, winning this game. We’re trying to win out, for sure, but it starts with this game against Colorado.

Adjusting from Alabama's expectations to just trying to get bowl eligible?

That adjustment, obviously, is different. It’s a different experience as far as for me, but I’m just focused on getting my teammates better, getting my team better overall. Controlling what I can and that’s what I can control at this point is getting that sixth win. Even though I’m used to other things that’s kind of behind me right now, nothing I can really control, but I definitely do understand that question. But the best thing I can do right now is get my team better, get my defensive players better and get everybody else better. And — what do you call it — the expectations, the standards of what I know, I’m just trying to bring that around my peers and hopefully help them grow as well. But yeah, definitely a different — it’s an adjustment, but as of right now, I’m just controlling what I can and trying to help my teammates win this next game and then we’ll go from there.

Facing Colorado's offense, Broussard and a dual-threat QB?

I wouldn’t say just me, but as far as our defense and our team, we just gotta do our job. Stay disciplined. Tackle. Watch film, execute what we do here at practice. That’s all we can do, control what we can. The players gotta go out there say, and at the same time, play football. At the end of the day, find a way to win, whether that’s improving on tackling, getting off blocks, staying in our gaps, running to the ball, just those things that we can control, if we do all those things, I think we’ll be OK. We are going against a very good Colorado team. Like you said, they have a dual-threat quarterback who can run on his feet and also throw, a good running back who can make plays out of nothing so we just gotta stay doing our responsibilities, doing our job, like I keep saying, control what we can and that’s to play football. Find a way to win and that’s what we’re going to do here and we’re just going to take it day by day and I think by the look we’re getting from the scout team players, we’re going to be alright.

Anxious to get back on the field after a loss instead of going on bye? Feeling of the locker room?

Yeah, definitely up there after that game against Utah and having a bye week is definitely a lot of time to regroup; Regroup and get ourselves together to the standard we know how to play. This bye week definitely helped — or last bye week definitely helped to get some practice in, get some guys healthy, things like that and get good reps in. As far as being hungry, we’re definitely hungry. We are definitely hungry and we gotta take it game by game, that’s what we’re preaching here. We gotta take it game by game. Right now, we can only take it day by day, practice by practice, so definitely eager to get back out there and show everyone what we’re worth and what this team truly is.

What was it like watching Utah film of things not going well?

That’s a good question I think it’s a pretty simple answer, you just gotta go over film, watch film, learn from the mistakes, whether that’s not staying in our gaps or not getting off blocks or doing our job because only we can control that. I think we kind of low-key beat ourselves on things like that against Utah. So it’s just going back over the Utah film and then fixing our mistakes. After that, now we’re onto the Colorado film and adjusting those mistakes so we don’t have to make them again. But yeah, definitely just going back and watching the film and that’s all we can do. We can’t take it back, we can’t go back and replay it. We need to learn from it. So just been watching film a lot, like I said, we’re regrouping and we’ll see how we do against Colorado.

Especially upsetting to watch film and see you guys fail where you had been good before?

Yeah, I mean, we definitely weren’t happy, that’s for sure. Definitely upset, definitely hurt, disappointed, but at the same time, we can’t just sit here and look back at the past. We gotta learn from it, like I said, we gotta learn from that and we gotta fix the mistakes of this game because that’s all we can control. Last game past, definitely wasn’t the game we wanted or how we wanted to perform but we’re not going to sit back and look at it and cry about it. We’re definitely going to move on and get better.

