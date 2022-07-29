Skip to main content

WATCH: UCLA's Stephan Blaylock Shines at Pac-12 Football Media Day

The fifth-year safety shed some light on how the Bruins' summer workouts have gone so far.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

UCLA football safety Stephan Blaylock spoke with members of the media at Pac-12 Football Media Day on Friday. Blaylock talked about the fastest players on the team, the Bruins’ biggest trash talkers in the receiver room and what he expects from the school’s upcoming move to the Big Ten.

Stephan BlaylockUCLA Bruins

Football

