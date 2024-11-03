What Bruins Coach Thought of His Team's Performance in Upset Win
The UCLA Bruins (3-5) surprised the nation on Saturday afternoon with a statement win, upsetting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road in Lincoln. The game came down to the wire as the Huskers pushed a late comeback, but the Bruins prevailed. Coach DeShaun Foster spoke on the win.
Despite posting 27 points of offense and an incredible day from quarterback Ethan Garbers and a few receivers, the defense was the biggest star of the game, with a couple of massive turnovers to seal the win for the Bruins.
"I think the defense did a good job but other than that, this team is continuously showing how resilient they are as a team," Foster said. "They're going to continue to fight. This was a really good team, that's why they [Nebraska] were able to come back. They weren't going to quit at all; they're just going to continue to fight, and that's what coach Rhule, that's what he instills in his players. So, we're just excited to be able to get a victory in a hostile environment like this and we're going to move on to this next week."
The Bruins got out to an early 10-0 lead on their first two offensive drives of the game and led the contest 27-7 midway through the third quarter. Just 7 offensive points were scored in the second half for the Bruins offense but they did just enough to get it done.
"[We] came out, played a great first half," Foster said. "We kind of stalled out maybe a little bit in the second half."
A significant improvement point for the Bruins as a whole is the copious amounts of penalties they were called for. Nine total penalties for a total of 62 yards, including four unsportsmanlike conduct flags that led to a pair of Husker touchdowns.
The discipline must improve for this group to compete late in games with better teams in the Big Ten.
"Couple penalties and stuff, but I think once we clean all of that up, that's our discipline aspect we have to clean that stuff up because that's what was keeping them in the game. Every time we got a penalty, they were able to get a big play after that, and then they were able to score at the end of those drives."
Next week, the Bruins will be back in Westwood after back-to-back conference road games. They will face the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-3), who just put a stomping on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night, 42-10. It will take another strong performance on both sides of the ball to take down the Hawkeyes.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.