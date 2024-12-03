3 Keys To Bruins' First Big Ten Win
The UCLA Bruins (6-1) will start Big Ten play for the first time this Tuesday night as they host the Washington Huskies (6-1) at Pauley Pavilion. It will mark the first-ever matchup between these two teams in their new conferences the Bruins and Huskies both transitioned over this year.
There are three keys to victory for the Bruins who are riding a five-game winning streak, all at home, where they hold a 6-0 record this year. It will heavily rely on the Bruins' ability to share the ball, rebound, and avoid giving away possessions.
Complementary Basketball
The Bruins have done a great job this season of finding different players to make a positive impact and be the difference in the game. Through seven games this season, the Bruins have five different players that have led the team in scoring.
Whenever a top player has a rough game, there are several others that step in and make plays to have the same impact. The Bruins will need to continue that trend and find multiple scorers in double-digits. With their experience and depth, that should not be much of an issue.
Strong Rebounding
The Bruins must find a way to establish a strong rebounding presence against one of the better rebounding teams in the conference. The Huskies are ranked sixth in the Big Ten, averaging 39 boards per game and 13.4 on the offense glass.
There will be a heightened priority on the offensive rebounding for the Bruins, something they have struggled with all season long. They allowed 10 offensive boards to Idaho State and 13 to Cal State Fullerton. They must bring that number down significantly against a much stronger and bigger team.
Avoid Turnovers
The Bruins have gradually improved throughout the season with their turnover issues but have shown flashes of major struggle against talented teams.
The Bruins have played a majority of mid-major opponents and have been able to limit the turnovers. That will not be the case this week as the Huskies are a very talented program. The toughest team the Bruins played this year was New Mexico. They lost and turned the ball over 21 times.
The Bruins are tied for seventh in the Big Ten with 11.3 turnovers per game. That number will need to be in the single digits if they want to limit the Huskies scoring chances and stay competitive throughout the contest.
