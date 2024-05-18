UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Impressing Draft Experts at NBA Combine
Former All-Pac-12 UCLA big man Adem Bona has been angling to move up in scouts' draft rankings with his efforts in the NBA Combine in Chicago this year.
And so far, so good.
He's made quite the impression on ESPN/DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony already, who notes that the 6-foot-10 (officially) power forward/center has been measured as having a 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach.
"Adem Bona's physical tools, defensive versatility, explosiveness and tremendous intensity were on display at the NBA draft combine," Givony writes.
He also posted an impressive 40-inch vertical:
Allegedly, per metrics determined by Yaya Johnson of CBS Sports (as shared via UCLA aficionado Kris Johnson), Bona measures out as the combine's most athletic player.
Last year with the 16-17 Bruins, the two-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Teamer logged averages of 12.4 points on 58.8% shooting from the field and 69.6% shooting from the free throw line, along with 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals a night. It didn't lead to much team success, sure, but he was a key contributor to one of the better defenses in the country (the Blue and Gold ranked 19th in points allowed per game).
