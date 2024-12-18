Bruins Dominate Panthers to Earn Ninth Straight Win
The UCLA Bruins (10-1) continued their winning ways on Tuesday night as they dismantled the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-10) by a score of 111-75. It marks the Bruins' highest total in points and the first time they scored 100 or more this season.
It was a wire-to-wire victory that featured five different Bruins scoring in double figures. Junior guard Dylan Andrews led the way with a season-high 21 points and six rebounds. He has improved drastically through the first 11 games of this season and continues to be a major scoring threat.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau was sensational once again, pouring in 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting and going a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Bilodeau would add four rebounds and four assists to his stat sheet as well and has been the most consistent scorer all season long.
Strong efforts also came from senior guard Kobe Johnson who finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and a season-high seven assists. Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. would chip in with 14 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
The Bruins displayed stellar shooting as a team, earning 59% from the field on 36-of-61 shooting. They would have an impressive night from downtown as they hit 10 of their 21 3-point attempts. Andrews would lead the team from deep, nailing three triples.
The opportunities for second-chance points were key for the Bruins as they pulled down 12 offensive rebounds and forced 17 turnovers. They would take 10 more shots than the Panthers in the ballgame which helped lead to the 36-point win.
It was a strong tune up game for the Bruins as they stayed consistent through all facets of their game with their best scoring performance of the season. For a team that has not done extremely well scoring the ball, the Bruins needed a game like this to gain confidence heading into tough games.
The Bruins will have a few days off before they head to New York City to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5) at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels are coming off a tough loss to No. 7 Florida on Tuesday night. It will be a great test for the Bruins against a fellow blue-blood program in the NCAA.
