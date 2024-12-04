Bruins Earn First Big Ten Win Over Washington
The UCLA Bruins (7-1) took care of business as they defeated the Washington Huskies (6-2) at home, 69-58, with sensational play all across the roster. The Bruins had three different scorers in double figures, with junior forward Tyler Bilodeau and sophomore guard Sebastian Mack tied for the team-high at 16 each.
The Bruins stay undefeated at Pauley Pavilion this season, earning a 1-0 record in Big Ten play while riding a six-game winning streak. Things are clicking for the Bruins, and their depth and experience are beginning to shine through.
It was a wire-to-wire win for the Bruins as they jumped out to an early lead with BIlodeau scoring the team's first seven points. They would take a 29-24 lead into halftime and extend it in the final 10 minutes of the game, playing their best basketball of the game.
Bilodeau finished with nine rebounds with his 16 points, nearly giving him his second double-double of the year. The transfer from Oregon State scored in double figures for the sixth time in his first eight games with the Bruins.
UCLA forced turnovers, took charges, found the open shot and knocked it down. All the things that Coach Mick Cronin loves to see from his group and textbook complementary basketball. The final 10 minutes was the difference maker as Mack hit a dagger 3 with 4 minutes left.
Mack went to the line 12 times, connecting on seven of those free throws. He was 4-of-12 from the field and his ability to get past defenders and get fouled at the rim allowed him to score some easy points at the charity stripe. This was Mack's fifth game scoring in double figures and is become a rising star.
The Bruins were exceptional in handling the basketball, as they only turned it over eight times, which is well below their average. On the defensive end, they forced 12 turnovers that led to 19 points from those giveaways. This team is continuing to get better and showed it against a conference team.
Junior guard Dylan Andrews chipped in with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Andrews has continued to receive an increase in minutes as one of the veteran leaders of the team.
The Bruins executed well in nearly every facet but did allow 10 offensive rebounds, resulting in nine second-chance points. The Huskies pulled within three points late in the first half and the Bruins found themselves up by just a handful at the break. They would make the necessary changes.
The tougher games are still ahead for the Bruins as they will hit the road for the first time since they lost New Mexico on a neutral court in Henderson, Nev. It will be yet another conference opponent on the ticket as they will head to play No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-0) this Sunday afternoon.
