Eric Dailey Jr.’s Work Ethic Fuels UCLA’s Dominant Win
While UCLA’s dominant 78-52 victory over No. 16 Oregon was a team effort, it was sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. who stole the show with a near-flawless performance.
The forward led the Bruins with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from deep. After the game, Dailey reflected on his preparation and the consistency that has shaped his rise this season.
For Dailey, excellence doesn’t happen by chance. His postgame comments emphasized the importance of staying committed to a disciplined routine that dates back to his high school days.
“I know what type of player I am," Dailey said. "I need to stay in the gym. I’ve always been that kind of player since high school. It’s something that works for me, staying consistent in the gym. Doing the same thing every day. It doesn’t have to be anything crazy, just seeing the ball go in the hoop, that’s really it from a work ethic side. Just having that same mindset.”
That mindset paid off on Thursday night, as Dailey’s shooting touch helped the Bruins dominate from the start. He credited his success to both his pregame preparation and the trust of his teammates.
“I’ve been doing the same thing before the games, and my teammates trust me to make certain shots,” Dailey said. “The fans were there, it was good having the crowd, and that really gets the energy going. When the crowd’s involved, the shots go in. I just think it's my teammates finding me and trusting me to hit the shots, that’s really it.”
While Dailey’s offensive explosion drew the headlines, he remained focused on the bigger picture — helping UCLA win.
“It’s good for the wins, it helps winning,” Dailey said. “Whatever I can do to help us win, whether it’s making shots, rebounding, defending, making one more pass to my teammates, I just like to help winning.”
Dailey's versatility has been critical to the Bruins’ recent success, especially as they continue to build chemistry down the stretch of the season.
One of the biggest assets for UCLA this season has been sophomore center Aday Mara, who has provided a significant boost on both ends of the floor. Dailey acknowledged how Mara’s presence changes the game.
“We can stretch out a little bit. Aday is a good passer so I can cut, and he sees everybody on the court,” Dailey said. “Just having a seven-footer in there helps rim protection. He gives blocks, and he can rebound and dunk. It just helps us all out there having a bigger guy out there as well.”
Dailey also had a highlight moment with Mara, throwing down a breakaway dunk after a well-placed pass from the big man.
“It was fun. I know Aday can pass so I said I’m taking off if he gets it, and I came out with the dunk,” Dailey recalled. “That shows Aday’s IQ right there, just being able to look up the floor as soon as he gets it. Big shout out to Aday for that.”
UCLA’s win over Oregon marked its fifth straight victory, a sign that the Bruins are hitting their stride at the right time. Dailey sees the momentum building.
“Slowly but surely, with each game, we are getting better,” Dailey said. “I think we are going to peak at the right time.”
With a high-profile matchup against No. 7 Michigan State looming, Dailey and the Bruins will look to extend their winning streak and continue proving themselves as a force in the Big Ten.
