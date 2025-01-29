Dailey, Mack Shine as UCLA Tops USC in Rivalry Thriller
Rivalries are often where legends are born, and for sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. and sophomore guard Sebastian Mack, UCLA's 82-76 win over USC at the Galen Center was another chapter in their rising legacies.
With sophomore center Aday Mara recording his first career double-double and clutch performances across the board, the Bruins extended their win streak to four.
Dailey and Mack's postgame comments highlighted the intensity of the rivalry and their growing leadership roles. Dailey, who led the team with 16 points and six rebounds, emphasized the collective effort required to step up in the absence of junior forward Tyler Bilodeau.
"It just shows that everybody’s ready when their name gets called," Dailey said after the game. "On this team, anybody could be a starter somewhere else. If everybody stays tough, and we stay together and stay connected, we’re going to win, and that’s what we did tonight.”
The forward reflected on the Bruins’ early-season struggles and how they’ve fueled the team’s recent resurgence.
“We just got sick of losing, honestly,” he said. “We got sick of people talking about us, talking about the way we play. Once we got sick of that, we just came together as a team and said, ‘Forget about it, we’ll just hoop,’ and that’s what we’ve been doing in these past few games.”
Dailey, who also praised Mara’s breakout performance, noted the importance of confidence in the team’s success.
“His [Mara's] confidence is going up,” he said. “He’s already got the talent and the size. When you get confident and no one can stop you, it’s scary.”
Mack shined in the game’s critical moments, nailing a step-back 3-pointer with just over a minute left to extend UCLA’s lead to 4. For Mack, the moment was the culmination of countless hours of preparation.
“When it left my fingertips, it felt good. It was something I worked on,” he said. “There was big emotion, I got some love from the guys. It was a game of runs, and when they had theirs, we buckled down and snuck out of here with a win.”
Mack’s leadership and composure were evident as he reflected on the team’s toughness in navigating a hostile road environment and closing out the game without key players on the court.
“I was confident with the five guys we had,” Mack said. “We have a great group of guys. We buckled down, we talked as a team, and we said we were going to get out of here with a win.”
Both players acknowledged the heightened intensity of the UCLA-USC rivalry. For Dailey, it was a continuation of his experience in other heated matchups.
“I played in a rivalry game last year, Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State,” he said. “This is a big rivalry for sure. It was definitely fun. Wearing these four letters and getting the win at somebody else’s house is what I like to do.”
Mack echoed those sentiments, embracing the challenges and energy that come with such a rivalry.
“It’s a big win,” he said. “This is a tough crowd, but you’ve got to love it. It comes with the game; it comes with the rivalry.”
As the Bruins prepare to host No. 16 Oregon at Pauley Pavilion, the team’s confidence and momentum are palpable.
With leaders like Dailey and Mack emerging, UCLA's trajectory appears to be heading in the right direction. For now, the Bruins can relish another hard-fought victory over their crosstown rivals while setting their sights on the challenges ahead.
