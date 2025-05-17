Former Bruin Headed to NBA Conference Finals
Former UCLA star guard Jaylen Clark is headed to the Western Conference Finals for the very first time in his first full season with the Minnesota Timberwolves after defeating the Golden State Warriors in five games in the semifinal series on Thursday.
Clark did not play much in the series, only playing in Game 2, earning three minutes with one rebound and zero shot attempts in a 117-93 win. It was just the second playoff game that Clark had played in this season, scoring 2 points in 3 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 1.
Clark was a second-round pick (53rd) in the 2023 NBA Draft, making it to the conference finals in both years that he has been a pro. Despite not earning a ton of playing time during these playoffs, Clark is gaining valuable experience that most young players do not get until much later in their careers.
The Riverside, Calif. native has played in 40 games this season, making four starts, and averaging 4.1 points on 46.7% shooting with 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest. After coming off his two-way, G League contract earlier this year, he became an integral part of the rotation during the season.
The big reason why Clark has not been featured much in these playoffs is the limited depth that Minnesota is putting out. Head coach Chris Finch of the Timberwolves is rolling out a lineup of about eight players on average, leaving Clark and several others without many minutes in the playoffs
The Timberwolves await the winner of the semifinal series between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, with the series tied, 3-3, and Game 7 being played on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, 12:30 p.m. PT.
The Nuggets won the title just two years ago, and the Thunder are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Regardless of who the Wolves face in the conference finals, it will be an opportunity for Clark to reach The Finals for the first time in his young career and could potentially earn a few minutes here or there depending on the rotation and matchups. There is a lot of untapped potential in Clark's game.
