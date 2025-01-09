Bruins Look to Toughen Up After Michigan Wake-Up Call
Tuesday night’s 94-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan left the No. 22 UCLA Bruins searching for answers after a performance that highlighted both their potential and their shortcomings.
Coach Mick Cronin, as we know, delivered pointed postgame critiques, but star players Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. were also able to offer their perspectives after the game as well, emphasizing the need for sustained effort, defensive toughness and mental fortitude as the team navigates the rigors of Big Ten basketball.
For Bilodeau, with 17 points on the night, the game boiled down to sustaining the intensity the Bruins displayed during their second-half comeback.
“We had a little spurt there in the second half, but we've got to sustain it for the whole game,” Bilodeau said. “Every game is going to be a fight, and we’ve got to know that coming in. It's going to be war. We’ve got to be prepared.”
Bilodeau also addressed the team’s ongoing struggles from beyond the arc. UCLA shot just 2-of-20 from 3-point range against Michigan, marking its second straight game of poor perimeter shooting.
“I think we're a really good three-point shooting team,” Bilodeau said. “Obviously, had a couple tough games shooting the ball, but I think it will come. Not worried about it.”
Eric Dailey Jr., who added 13 points in the loss, echoed similar sentiments but stressed the importance of toughness — particularly on the defensive end — as the Bruins look to rebound from the defeat.
“We’ve just got to keep having toughness,” Dailey said. “We came back a little bit towards the second half. We just have to keep doing those things that got us there. And toughness is a real thing. We’ve got to have heart on defense, be the team that we are, that defensive-minded team.”
Dailey noted that successful teams find ways to win even when their shots aren’t falling, something UCLA has struggled with during Big Ten play.
“This is Big Ten basketball now. We’ve got to be the tougher team every night, especially when we're undersized against some teams,” Dailey said. “We’ve got to have more fight, more toughness. And those are the things that win games, the intangibles.”
Both players agreed that the loss to Michigan was a learning experience, one they hope will motivate the team as they prepare for upcoming road games against Maryland and Rutgers.
“It's the little things — possessions, turnovers, loose balls, fouls — all those things lead up to games like this,” Dailey said. “We're playing against a really good team, and things happen that we have to be prepared for, to shake back from. With this game, it's a learning experience. It’s fine. We’ve got two more games on the road coming up. We’ve got to be ready.”
Bilodeau and Dailey also responded to Cronin’s postgame comments about toughness — or lack thereof — among the Bruins. While Cronin described the team as “soft,” Dailey pushed back, using the criticism as motivation.
“I mean, we know we're not soft. I'm definitely not soft, and the man next to me is not soft, and those guys in the locker room are not soft,” Dailey said. “They're just words right now. We’ve got to show them that we’re tough. So it's just motivation to fight.”
UCLA now sits at 11-4 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play, with critical games looming on the road. As the Bruins reflect on their performance and Cronin’s challenge to show greater grit, the focus is clear: more fight, more toughness, and a relentless mindset.
Whether the Bruins can channel their frustration into growth will be key as they navigate a grueling conference schedule and seek to prove that they belong among the Big Ten’s elite.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.