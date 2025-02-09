Former UCLA Star in Midst of Incredible NBA Streak in Breakout Season
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell is one of the most intriguing individual stories of the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
The former UCLA Bruins star is enjoying an incredible breakout season, averaging 23.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over 33.3 minutes per game on 49.6/43.1/81.8 shooting splits. That's good for a true-shooting percentage of 63.4 percent.
Powell is the definition of a late bloomer, as he is busting out at the age of 31. He was always a good scorer, but this year, he has reached another level.
As a matter of fact, the San Diego native had logged 10 straight 20-point games heading into his team's Saturday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, and going back even further, he had posted 14 such performances in 15 contests.
For a player who never averaged 20 points per game once in his NBA career going into this season, that is a truly remarkable feat.
Powell has been unbelievably efficient in doing so, as well. During the month of January, the UCLA product registered 23.7 points a night on a true-shooting percentage of 64.5 percent.
So, what has been the secret for Powell, who is now in his third full season with the Clippers? Well, increased opportunity is certainly part of it, as he is taking 16.8 shots per game this year. His career high prior to that was 13.4 during the 2021-22 campaign.
It's important to keep in mind that Powell recorded 19 points per game during that season, so obviously, if he gets more shots, he will produce.
Even with the Bruins, Powell showed signs of being a prolific scorer. He spent four years at UCLA between 2011-12 and 2014-15, and during his final collegiate campaign, he recorded 16.4 points per game.
Powell was eventually selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft but was immediately traded to the Toronto Raptors. He spent five-and-a-half seasons with the Raptors before being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers midway through 2020-21.
He would then only reside with the Blazers for parts of two seasons prior to being traded to the Clippers in February 2022.
Powell owns a career average of 13.1 points per game.
