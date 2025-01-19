Cronin Highlights Growth in UCLA's Big Win
The UCLA men’s basketball team returned to its winning ways Friday night, delivering an emphatic 94-70 victory over Iowa in Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins (12-6, 3-4) snapped a four-game Big Ten losing streak with a relentless first-half performance, showcasing improved ball movement and defensive intensity.
Coach Mick Cronin took to the podium postgame to discuss the much-needed victory, emphasizing the team’s progress and areas for continued focus.
UCLA wasted no time establishing dominance, shooting an impressive 65.5% from the field in the first half and dishing out 18 assists on 23 made field goals. By halftime, the Bruins had built a commanding 57-24 lead, their largest halftime margin since 2012. Cronin attributed this explosive start to the team’s renewed focus on offensive patience and quality shot selection.
“Our first half, really the first 30 minutes, were about as good as we could play,” Cronin said. “We’ve been too stagnant on offense for the last couple of weeks, and our quality of shots have not been good. Our shot quality in the first half was tremendous.”
Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. led the way with a career-high 23 points, combining efficient shooting with rebounds and free throws. Cronin praised Dailey’s contribution but added humor regarding his game-day superstition.
“Eric Dailey, by the way, was tremendous,” Cronin said. “I told him to change the mask. He was playing like a superhero, and he changed his mask. Did Batman switch masks?”
Cronin also spotlighted the performances of junior guard Dylan Andrews and junior forward William Kyle III, who combined for 25 points, with Kyle making a significant impact defensively and on the glass.
“Will Kyle or Aday had to be a factor,” Cronin said. “Will was playing so well. There’s a thing in basketball: you want minutes, what about you earn them? Will deserved to keep playing, he made me keep him in, and he played great.”
The Bruins tallied 26 assists, matching a season high. Cronin credited the team’s scouting preparation for its ability to disrupt the Hawkeyes’ offense.
“Our pressure bothered them, and I think we rattled them early,” Cronin said. “Scouting them helped us. They drive to pass, and they make you defend.”
Cronin emphasized the importance of a strong defensive mindset, pointing to past UCLA players like Kevon Looney as examples of focus and discipline.
“You’re not going to be a good defender if you only act like you care,” Cronin said. “Some of it is intelligence or certain gifts. You’re not going to be good at anything unless you’re focused on it.”
The win against Iowa was a critical confidence boost for the Bruins as they prepare for their next game against Wisconsin on Tuesday. Cronin’s postgame comments reflected a balance of satisfaction with the team’s growth and determination to push for more.
With renewed momentum and Cronin’s focus on accountability and improvement, the Bruins aim to continue their climb up the Big Ten standings.
