Former UCLA Star Gives Advice to Brother, Another Former Bruin, Regarding Career
LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of the iconic trio of Ball brothers, is often associated with a narrative of " what could have been." But the story is still being written.
Ball, who had signed with UCLA as a three-star recruit from Chino Hills, where he played with his older brother, Lonzo, and younger brother, LaMelo, only played a preseason game with the Bruins before being suspended by the program after being arrested in China with two of his fellow UCLA freshmen teammates for allegedly shoplifting.
LiAngelo, whose suspension was to last his entire freshman season at UCLA, left UCLA the following month. He then played overseas before serving stints in the Junior Basketball Association and the G-League.
LiAngelo then briefly played in Mexico earlier this year but has been out of basketball since.
Meanwhile, Lonzo, who had a stellar lone season at UCLA, and LaMelo, have gone on to have careers in the NBA, and both were top-three picks in the NBA Draft.
Recently, Lonzo and LiAngelo appeared on WNBA star Angel Reese's podcast, 'Unapologetically Angel,' where the brothers discussed LiAngelo's future.
"I feel like the opportunity is not going to be the same in the G-League for him," Lonzo said. "Just because of his process and how long it's been. Just being realistic. I'm his big brother; I've got to tell him the truth. I think his path is overseas."
LiAngelo responded.
"Overseas is nice, but look, I feel like, if I go to the G-League, I'm going to carry myself," LiAngelo said. "Like, I only need a shot, bro. If they give me the shot, I feel like I'm going to do my thing. I ain't never messed up like that."
Lonzo felt his brother already had that opportunity.
"This the problem I have," he said. "I feel like you got your shot in the Summer League with the Hornets."
LiAngelo did have an opportunity lined up once he got to the G-League but didn't feel he was given a chance.
"I played a game, had like close to 30, had 28 or something, and then I sat out like 10 games right after," LiAngelo said. "That's how my G-League was going."
Of course, things could have gone much differently for LiAngelo had his college experience gone accoording to plan.
"Would I do it [college] over? Hell yeah, I would do it over," LiAngelo said.
For now, though, all LiAngelo can do is focus on the present.
"I'm not waiting two years for the G [G-League]," he said. "Hell no, hell no. I'm giving it this season. No calls, I might head overseas. That's how it's looking real quick."
It's clear LiAngelo still wants to have a life in basketball and is determined to get to where he wants to be.
