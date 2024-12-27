Holiday Break: A Time for Rest, Recovery and Rising Stakes
For some NCAA basketball teams, the holiday break offers a welcome opportunity to rest and recover after a grueling first half of the season. For others, it’s a chance to recharge mentally and physically before a critical stretch of games. Yet, in the high-pressure world of college basketball, the break is never just about relaxation.
It's also a time to prepare for what lies ahead — the looming pressure of seeding, the anxiety surrounding upcoming games, and the anticipation of the second half of the season.
For Mark Few and his No. 14-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, the holiday break presents a unique challenge. Despite a recent two-game winning streak, the Bulldogs face a critical matchup against UCLA just days after Christmas.
Few’s message to his team after their win over Bucknell was clear: rest is important, but mental sharpness and physical readiness are key.
“We’ve got Christmas break coming," Few said. " ... For 18-22 year olds, it’s hard to ignore all that, so you need to buckle down.”
As his players packed their bags for the break, Few reminded them that the time away from campus wasn’t just about escape — it was an opportunity to prepare for the intense games ahead.
Gonzaga's players returned for a Christmas Day workout, ensuring they remained in shape for their upcoming showdown with UCLA.
Meanwhile, down the coast in Los Angeles, Mick Cronin is dealing with the weight of early-season struggles. The UCLA Bruins, ranked No. 22, entered Madison Square Garden with high expectations but saw a 16-point lead slip away in a late-game collapse against North Carolina.
The loss left Cronin frustrated over missed free throws and costly turnovers — issues that have plagued the team throughout the season.
For Cronin, the holiday break isn’t simply about rest; it’s about correcting mistakes and regaining focus. With Gonzaga on the horizon, UCLA’s players won’t have much time to fully recover from the sting of their loss.
For many players, the holiday break is a mix of emotions. While some embrace the rare opportunity to disconnect and recharge, others find it difficult to relax with the weight of upcoming games on their minds.
Despite moments of rest, the underlying tension remains: conference play is just around the corner, and NCAA Tournament hopes are on the line.
For some teams, it’s a brief respite before a storm of intensity. For others, the storm has already begun. When the teams return to the court, the pressure to perform will be palpable, as the drive to succeed and the desire to prove themselves on the national stage intensifies.
As Gonzaga and UCLA prepare for what promises to be one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, the holiday break will have served its purpose. It gave both teams a chance to reset, recover, and build the mental focus needed for the critical stretch that lies ahead.
